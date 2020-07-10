/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
16 Apartments for rent in Millersville, PA with washer-dryer
2 Units Available
Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants will enjoy the 24-hour maintenance, e-payments, parking, gym, pool, and tennis court. Convenient location minutes from Millersville University and Frank & Marshall College. Luxurious units include dishwasher, bathtub, and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
Millersville
414 STONEGATE CT
414 Stonegate Court, Millersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
414 STONEGATE COURT, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home to the Crossgates Golfing Community in Millersville! This 2-Bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Millersville
3 Units Available
Creekside South
1424 Passey Lane, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in the heart of Lancaster, you will be proud to call our charming community home. Stone Mill Plaza is just a short distance from Quail Run putting a wide selection of shopping and dining options at your fingertips.
1 Unit Available
Millersville
48 KENDES RD
48 Kendes Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
48 KENDES ROAD, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This lovely and spacious Semi-Detached 3-Bedroom, 1 1/2-Bath home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Millersville, Manor Township.
Results within 5 miles of Millersville
1 Unit Available
Windsor Court
1831 Hidden Lane, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
Residents of this property enjoy a fitness center, swimming pool and community room. Apartments are pet-friendly and include private entrances, patios and wall-to-wall carpeting. Noel Dorwart Park and Dillerville Square are easily reached from here.
3 Units Available
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.
1 Unit Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
1 Unit Available
Grandview Heights
607 Janet Ave
607 Janet Avenue, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1511 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in the highly desirable Manheim Township school district and only minutes from downtown Lancaster - best of both worlds! Updated kitchen including brand new (unused) stainless steel appliances as well
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
552 W. Grant St.
552 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom City Home - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom Lancaster city home! Hardwood flooring Central air conditioning Lots of natural light Private fenced-in patio 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor Washer/Dryer in
Results within 10 miles of Millersville
19 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
4 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.
1 Unit Available
49 Strasburg Pike A
49 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Strasburg Pike/Linc Hwy;3BD/2BA;1 Flr Upper - Property Id: 315166 Great Location Strasburg Pike, just off Lincoln Hwy One Floor/Upper 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Open Eat-in Kitchen Range, Microwave, DW, Frost Free Fridge Master Bedroom with Private
1 Unit Available
Manaheim
176 S MAIN ST
176 South Main Street, Manheim, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Manheim 3 bedroom - Three Bedroom or 2 bedroom with first-floor office available in downtown Manheim. Side porch and back deck areas great for entertaining or sitting out on a nice night. Economical gas heat.
1 Unit Available
339 Greenland Dr, Lancaster
339 Greenland Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Comfy Townhome near Tanger Outlet - Property Id: 160903 This is a very convenient and quiet location that connects to the highway, shopping outlets, restaurants, and parks. We are trying to offer this place as a clean and comfy home for the renters.
1 Unit Available
1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD
1680 Landisville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2358 sqft
Do you enjoy the country? If so then this is the next place you will want to call home for years to come with propane heat! The first floor has a living room, eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan (which comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric
1 Unit Available
27 S COLEBROOK ROAD
27 South Colebrook Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2688 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with large yard and off street parking, spacious living room, family room, and eat-in country kitchen, central air, oil heat, new vinyl insulated windows, new flooring, laundry room with washer & dryer, electric
