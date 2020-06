Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cute Townhouse for rent just off Rt68



VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.co/share/7XWVL/collection/7l6Mg



Easy to clean - ALL hard floors

High Ceilings

2 bedrooms on 2nd floor

Large eat in kitchen and living room on main floor

Finished family room (or bedroom), bathroom and utility room in lower level

Includes gas stove and refrigerator AND Washer/Dryer



Just minutes from everything!

Ohio state line 6 min

Shippingport 7 min

I376 15 min Pittsburgh

Airport 26 min

Shell Cracker Plant 18 min

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 13 Min walk or 4 min drive



Ask about our pet policy!

Resident pays all utilities - gas, electric, water/sewer

renter's insurance required