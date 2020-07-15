All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

221 ANN STREET

221 Ann Street · (717) 232-8866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 Ann Street, Middletown, PA 17057
Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated one-bedroom apartment offers much: Kitchen w/Spacemaker Microwave, Refrigerator, Gas Range/oven & laminate flooring. Living Room with beige w/w carpet and ceiling fan. Bedroom with closet, ceiling light, w/w beige carpet and door onto 2nd floor balcony porch. Full bath with featured unique vanity & mirror and bathtub with shelves. Gas forced air heat and electric water heater. Approx 629 SF space. Laundromat within block. September Possession subject to Approval. NO PETS. NO SMOKING BUILDING. Application with Fee and Security Deposit in Processing Call/Schedule NOW private appointment showing, applying COVID directions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 ANN STREET have any available units?
221 ANN STREET has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 ANN STREET have?
Some of 221 ANN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 ANN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
221 ANN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 ANN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 221 ANN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 221 ANN STREET offer parking?
No, 221 ANN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 221 ANN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 ANN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 ANN STREET have a pool?
No, 221 ANN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 221 ANN STREET have accessible units?
No, 221 ANN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 221 ANN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 ANN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 ANN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 ANN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
