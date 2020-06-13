Apartment List
/
PA
/
media
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Media, PA

Finding an apartment in Media that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
16 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.
Results within 5 miles of Media
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
$1,382
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2033 Sproul Road
2033 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1036 sqft
SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! - SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1953 sqft
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:
Results within 10 miles of Media
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Buckman Village
3 Units Available
Keystone Apartments
3200 West 9th Street, Chester, PA
Studio
$545
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
575 sqft
Keystone Village, a quiet community in the heart of Chester. Professionally managed and maintained garden-style apartments with EASY-Access to I-95 & US322. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with landscaped grounds, resort-style pool, and fitness center. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances, updated kitchens and washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Wynnewood
24 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wynnewood
32 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Ardmore
15 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$971
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
Bryn Mawr
21 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1850 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Media, PA

Finding an apartment in Media that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Media 1 BedroomsMedia 2 BedroomsMedia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMedia 3 BedroomsMedia Accessible Apartments
Media Apartments with BalconyMedia Apartments with GarageMedia Apartments with GymMedia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMedia Apartments with Parking
Media Apartments with PoolMedia Apartments with Washer-DryerMedia Dog Friendly ApartmentsMedia Pet Friendly PlacesMedia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJBoothwyn, PABeckett, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, PA
Haddon Heights, NJCarneys Point, NJStratford, NJHatfield, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PAMagnolia, NJMerchantville, NJTurnersville, NJThorndale, PASpring City, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University