2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Media, PA
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
15 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
322 Amber St, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
322 Amber Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 322 Amber St, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 in Media. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Media
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
Eddystone Apartments
1214 East 2nd Street, Eddystone, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eddystone Apartments in Eddystone. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1101 CLOVER LANE
1101 Clover Lane, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Adorable, bucolic refitted barn located on a private lane and on the edge of Ridley state park. Recently remodeled with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with on site laundry and spacious deck overlooking private green area.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1 LAWRENCE ROAD
1 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
993 sqft
Ready to move in 2nd floor Condo. Large Living Room with sliders to balcony that looks over the courtyard. Dining Area opens into the Kitchen, with newer refrigerator and electric cooking. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
301 N STATE ROAD
301 State Road, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
Welcome to Rolling Green Apartments! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath recently renovated, available immediately! Washer/dryer located in lower level and each unit has additional private storage.
Results within 10 miles of Media
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Bryn Mawr
98 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wynnewood
30 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Ardmore
15 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
17 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
16 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1125 sqft
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
