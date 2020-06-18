176 S MAIN ST

Amenities
Manheim 3 bedroom - Three Bedroom or 2 bedroom with first-floor office available in downtown Manheim. Side porch and back deck areas great for entertaining or sitting out on a nice night. Economical gas heat. First-floor laundry hookups, stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher included.
Paint will be a neutral Gray.
Sorry, no pets allowed.
Applications required prior to showing
Application process
1) $35 application fee per person
2) Credit & background report ran
3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount
4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required
5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz, click available rentals, find a property, click apply
Proof of renter’s insurance is required at the time of move-in.
Contact Lori Lintner
Direct: 717-690-0117
Email: llintner@ahpm.biz
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5826101)