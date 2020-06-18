176 S MAIN ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Manheim 3 bedroom - Three Bedroom or 2 bedroom with first-floor office available in downtown Manheim. Side porch and back deck areas great for entertaining or sitting out on a nice night. Economical gas heat. First-floor laundry hookups, stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher included.



Paint will be a neutral Gray.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Applications required prior to showing



Application process

1) $35 application fee per person

2) Credit & background report ran

3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount

4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required

5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz, click available rentals, find a property, click apply



Proof of renter’s insurance is required at the time of move-in.



Contact Lori Lintner

Direct: 717-690-0117

Email: llintner@ahpm.biz



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5826101)