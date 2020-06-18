All apartments in Manheim
176 S MAIN ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

176 S MAIN ST

176 South Main Street · (717) 295-7368
Location

176 South Main Street, Manheim, PA 17545
Manaheim

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 176 S MAIN ST · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Manheim 3 bedroom - Three Bedroom or 2 bedroom with first-floor office available in downtown Manheim. Side porch and back deck areas great for entertaining or sitting out on a nice night. Economical gas heat. First-floor laundry hookups, stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher included.

Paint will be a neutral Gray.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Applications required prior to showing

Application process
1) $35 application fee per person
2) Credit & background report ran
3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount
4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required
5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz, click available rentals, find a property, click apply

Proof of renter’s insurance is required at the time of move-in.

Contact Lori Lintner
Direct: 717-690-0117
Email: llintner@ahpm.biz

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

