95 Apartments for rent in Malvern, PA with parking

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
35 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
19 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,513
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Charleston Greene
1200 Charleston Greene, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1450 sqft
An intimate rental townhome community located in the heart of Malvern, Chester County. This quaint community was designed for the discerning resident who appreciates the finer things and expects the utmost in quality and care.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
44 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,353
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
11 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
10 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,358
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
19 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated March 16 at 08:47pm
3 Units Available
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
885 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
168 SHILLING AVENUE
168 Shilling Avenue, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2627 sqft
Gorgeous town home available immediately! A covered porch welcomes you to this four bedroom and two and half baths with a two car garage! A true open floor plan living in this bright new home with all the bells and whistles with a fabulous gourmet

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2804 CORNELL COURT
2804 Cornell Court, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1940 sqft
Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 2 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse with single car garage and driveway parking in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Recently finished updates include all new energy efficient windows and

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR
1805 Mountainview Dr, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spectacular second floor Mountainview condo with loft. Private entrance! This owner occupied home was completely updated in 2017.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
215 QUARRY POINT ROAD
215 Quarry Point Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2040 sqft
This luxury dream house located in award winning Great Valley school District is available for you to move right in on Sept. 01. The stunning design features 5" hand scraped hardwood floors, 9' ceilings and a large composite deck.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
39 SUMMIT AVENUE
39 Summit Avenue, Paoli, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1279 sqft
Totally Renovated, while keeping the "old world charm" that this home exudes...you get the best of both worlds! On a quiet cul de sac street in award winning T/E SD, and minutes from the Paoli Train Station, is 39 Summit Avenue...

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
203 YORKTOWN COURT
203 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2256 sqft
Beautiful town home with over 2200 plus sq ft living space plus 600 sq ft of finished basement, 3 bedroom 2 full 1 half bath, located in beautiful Charlestown Oaks.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
504 DEAN
504 Dean Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2358 sqft
Less than a year old! This large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Reserve at Providence Crossing. Over 2300 square feet with a 2 car garage and beautiful stone exterior.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
251 YORKTOWN CT
251 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Located well back in the Charlestown Oaks development in Malvern where you can enjoy the peace and quiet. Development has tennis court and play ground.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
112 PATRIOTS PATH
112 Patriots Path, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to an amazing end unit in Atwater. Foyer with hardwood floors. Family room on first level with French doors. Can be used as a 4th bedroom. 2nd level is the Open living space with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1023 WASHINGTON PL #23
1023 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Updated and convenient Chesterbrook 2Br, 2Ba second floor unit.

1 of 30

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
2403 WESTFIELD CT
2403 Westfield Court, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Updated kitchen with natural stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances LESS than a year old and large window

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
68 Main St
68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2438 sqft
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
224 JOSEPHS WAY
224 Josephs Way, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2227 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in a great location in the Great Valley School District! The One Park Place Neighborhood enjoys a serene setting while also offering close proximity to a variety of shopping and dining options, nearby walking trails, and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Malvern, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Malvern apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

