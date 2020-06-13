1039 WALNUT STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace extra storage microwave

Great 3-bedroom, 2-full and 1-half bath brick, ranch home with hardwood floors throughout Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms. Open Living room has large window for tons of natural light and a brick, wood fireplace to add additional heat on colder evenings. Formal Dining Room is open to Kitchen and large Sunroom. Kitchen offers enough room for breakfast table while large Sunroom has plenty of space for relaxation. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and master bedroom offers it's private half bath. Mudroom off kitchen and garage provides plenty of space for additional storage - or room for a separate office. Family room in partially finished basement for additional relaxation and recreation with an additional full bath for guests while entertaining. This home for rent is ready NOW! Great location in the Lemoyne Borough; close to shopping restaurants and more!