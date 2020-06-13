All apartments in Lemoyne
Find more places like 1039 WALNUT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemoyne, PA
/
1039 WALNUT STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:04 AM

1039 WALNUT STREET

1039 Walnut Street · (717) 441-5406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1039 Walnut Street, Lemoyne, PA 17043
Lemoyne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3-bedroom, 2-full and 1-half bath brick, ranch home with hardwood floors throughout Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms. Open Living room has large window for tons of natural light and a brick, wood fireplace to add additional heat on colder evenings. Formal Dining Room is open to Kitchen and large Sunroom. Kitchen offers enough room for breakfast table while large Sunroom has plenty of space for relaxation. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and master bedroom offers it's private half bath. Mudroom off kitchen and garage provides plenty of space for additional storage - or room for a separate office. Family room in partially finished basement for additional relaxation and recreation with an additional full bath for guests while entertaining. This home for rent is ready NOW! Great location in the Lemoyne Borough; close to shopping restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 WALNUT STREET have any available units?
1039 WALNUT STREET has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1039 WALNUT STREET have?
Some of 1039 WALNUT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 WALNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1039 WALNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 WALNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1039 WALNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemoyne.
Does 1039 WALNUT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1039 WALNUT STREET does offer parking.
Does 1039 WALNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 WALNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 WALNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 1039 WALNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1039 WALNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1039 WALNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 WALNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 WALNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 WALNUT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1039 WALNUT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1039 WALNUT STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisburg, PALancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Middletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PAManchester, PASteelton, PAPenbrook, PA
Hershey, PADover, PAWeigelstown, PASpry, PAWrightsville, PAParkville, PAShrewsbury, PANew Freedom, PAStewartstown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity