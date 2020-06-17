333 N. 11Th Street

Amenities
4 bed/1 bath for rent - 333 N 11th St Lebanon PA, 17046
4 bedrooms
1 Bath
Kitchen
Living room
Attic
Backyard
Garage/shed
Tenant Pays: All utilities
1 Parking space
Fenced in yard
Lebanon Area School District
Rent ONLY $900mo Deposit $900
No Smoking
Pet Friendly " Pet restrictions may apply"
Section 8
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay Higher Security Deposit and may be required a Co-
Signer -based on Income, Employment History and Rental History.
(Co-Signer- may be a family or friend and Must be approved by the Office)
If you would like to APPLY-"Serious Inquiry Only"
Submit a Rental Application at: https://mplrentals.com/
(RLNE5680481)