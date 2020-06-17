All apartments in Lebanon
333 N. 11Th Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

333 N. 11Th Street

333 North 11th Street · (717) 274-8758 ext. 7176395267
Location

333 North 11th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 333 N. 11Th Street · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4 bed/1 bath for rent - 333 N 11th St Lebanon PA, 17046

4 bedrooms
1 Bath
Kitchen
Living room
Attic
Backyard
Garage/shed
Tenant Pays: All utilities
1 Parking space
Fenced in yard
Lebanon Area School District
Rent ONLY $900mo Deposit $900
No Smoking
Pet Friendly " Pet restrictions may apply"
Section 8

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay Higher Security Deposit and may be required a Co-
Signer -based on Income, Employment History and Rental History.
(Co-Signer- may be a family or friend and Must be approved by the Office)

If you would like to APPLY-"Serious Inquiry Only"

Submit a Rental Application at: https://mplrentals.com/

(RLNE5680481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 N. 11Th Street have any available units?
333 N. 11Th Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 333 N. 11Th Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 N. 11Th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 N. 11Th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 N. 11Th Street is pet friendly.
Does 333 N. 11Th Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 N. 11Th Street does offer parking.
Does 333 N. 11Th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 N. 11Th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 N. 11Th Street have a pool?
No, 333 N. 11Th Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 N. 11Th Street have accessible units?
No, 333 N. 11Th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 N. 11Th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 N. 11Th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 N. 11Th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 N. 11Th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
