370 McFarland Lane

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy a quiet rural setting with sweeping views in this updated brick Cape Cod. Located in the desirable Wilmington Area School District, this spacious home is perfect for large gatherings, with generous room sizes and the perfect yard for summer gatherings.

Custom cherry cabinets are a focal point of the large kitchen with adjacent dining and living areas.

Substantial closet and storage accompanies each of four bedrooms, with a full bath on both the main and second floors.

Enjoy a carefree lifestyle with water, sewage, lawn, snow plowing/maintenance included. Discount on multi-year lease.