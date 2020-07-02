All apartments in Lawrence County
370 McFarland Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

370 McFarland Lane

370 Mcfarland Lane · (724) 654-0656
Location

370 Mcfarland Lane, Lawrence County, PA 16142

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy a quiet rural setting with sweeping views in this updated brick Cape Cod. Located in the desirable Wilmington Area School District, this spacious home is perfect for large gatherings, with generous room sizes and the perfect yard for summer gatherings.
Custom cherry cabinets are a focal point of the large kitchen with adjacent dining and living areas.
Substantial closet and storage accompanies each of four bedrooms, with a full bath on both the main and second floors.
Enjoy a carefree lifestyle with water, sewage, lawn, snow plowing/maintenance included. Discount on multi-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 McFarland Lane have any available units?
370 McFarland Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 McFarland Lane have?
Some of 370 McFarland Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 McFarland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
370 McFarland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 McFarland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 370 McFarland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence County.
Does 370 McFarland Lane offer parking?
No, 370 McFarland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 370 McFarland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 McFarland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 McFarland Lane have a pool?
No, 370 McFarland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 370 McFarland Lane have accessible units?
No, 370 McFarland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 370 McFarland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 McFarland Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 McFarland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 McFarland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
