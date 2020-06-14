11 Apartments for rent in Lancaster, PA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 27 at 12:33am
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
226 N. Arch St.
226 North Arch Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Luxury 2 Bedroom in Chestnut Hill - Located in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this modern industrial style apartment is in the heart of downtown Lancaster and boasts high-end finishes. A spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
419 Nevin St.
419 Nevin Street, Lancaster, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Updated 5 Bedroom in the West End - Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath conveniently located only minutes from F&M college.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Ross
1 Unit Available
602 N Queen St
602 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Large 2bedroom ,Beautiful location, nice layout units brand new less than a year old. Ac, hardwood floors dishwasher, self cleaning oven, microwave, kitchen island,

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
552 W. Grant St.
552 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom City Home - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom Lancaster city home! Hardwood flooring Central air conditioning Lots of natural light Private fenced-in patio 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor Washer/Dryer in
Results within 1 mile of Lancaster

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
420 MAYER PLACE
420 Mayer Pl, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1896 sqft
New luxury townhome in Belmont centrally located in Manheim Township. End home with plenty of light and upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Lancaster

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Willow Street
1 Unit Available
9 LONG LANE
9 Long Lane, Willow Street, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
9 LONG LANE, WILLOW STREET - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath House available in Willow Street. Special features include hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The Tenant pays all utilities. PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Millersville
1 Unit Available
113 CREEKGATE COURT
113 Creekgate Court, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1742 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Millersville
1 Unit Available
48 KENDES RD
48 Kendes Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
48 KENDES ROAD, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This lovely and spacious Semi-Detached 3-Bedroom, 1 1/2-Bath home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Millersville, Manor Township.
Results within 10 miles of Lancaster

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
249 MARTIC HEIGHTS
249 Martic Heights Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1272 sqft
249 MARTIC HEIGHTS Available 08/14/20 249 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, PA 17534 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839739)

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3480 HORIZON DRIVE
3480 Horizon Drive, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Charming contemporary split-level semi available for lease. Convenient to Route 30. Exposed brick walls, newer wood laminate flooring and lots of windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lancaster, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lancaster renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

