3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:57 AM
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kennett Square, PA
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
603 MAGNOLIA COURT
603 Magnolia Street, Kennett Square, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2280 sqft
Luxurious Townhome Rental Opportunity in KSQ Borough! Welcome to Magnolia Place! Available now, this gorgeous town homes will be the "talk of the town".
Results within 5 miles of Kennett Square
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Balmoral
60 Balmoral Drive, Chester County, PA
60 Balmoral Available 08/01/20 - Great location close to Wilmington and West Chester. This home is one of the largest twin models in the neighborhood situated on a great lot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Porthcawl Court
108 Porthcawl Court, Chester County, PA
- Popular Warwick model on the golf course, Open floor plan with first floor study, master suite with four piece luxury bath, huge kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, Full finished walk out basement with fourth bedroom and full bath, two
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1758 BRACKENVILLE ROAD
1758 Brackenville Road, Hockessin, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1675 sqft
Main house features separate living rm & dinning rm. Large family room full updated kitchen w/ pantry includes stainless steel appliances, garnets counter tops. , finished room in basement. Nice deck off family rm over looking coi pond.
Results within 10 miles of Kennett Square
Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
23 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
11 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1071 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
14 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
438 W CHESTNUT STREET
438 West Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
0000
0000 White Oak Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Beautiful Fully Renovated - Property Id: 270348 NEW NEW NEW!!!!!!!!!! Hot hot property coming soon Location by The Fawcet Plan Beautiful renovated home, could be yours.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Harris Circle
15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
706 S NEW STREET
706 South New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a beautiful front lawn, and a great scenery. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The bedrooms come with storage space, ceiling fans, and are fully carpeted.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
341 SHARPLESS STREET
341 Sharpless Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1568 sqft
This beautiful semi-attached house is located in the heart of the borough of West Chester. As you approach house's brick exterior, you are greeted with a welcoming front lawn, a spacious front porch, and the beautiful greenery out front.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2726 N ROBINO DRIVE
2726 North Robino Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2726 N ROBINO DRIVE in New Castle County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Westover Hills
1 Unit Available
16 WESTOVER CIR
16 Westover Circle, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Rarely available ranch home for rent in Westover Hills. Enjoy updated one-story living in one of Wilmington's most desirable communities. Enter the foyer to a nice open floor plan, fresh paint and refinished floors that flow through the entire home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1000 SKILES BOULEVARD
1000 Skiles Boulevard, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1394 sqft
Jefferson at Westtown is an apartment community situated on fifty beautifully wooded acres in historic Chester County in West Chester, Pennsylvania. We offer spacious apartment homes in seven unique floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Limestone Hills
1 Unit Available
227 CAYMAN CT
227 Cayman Court, Pike Creek, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Perfect location and condition this popular North Pointe town-home is move in ready. Three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and two full baths on the second floor. Enter to the great room on the first floor with new floors and high ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1887 BOULDER DR
1887 Boulder Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2095 sqft
Brand New Townhouse, be the first one to live in, a new town home community perfectly situated between Downingtown and West Chester, Minutes away from Throndale/Paoli Train station with direct trains Philadelphia downtown.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1574 STOUFF ROAD
1574 Stouff Road, Chester County, PA
Masterfully restored 4 bedroom, 3 bath farmhouse on 5.2 acre plot. This home has been meticulously renovated and is ready for its next tenant to make it home and fully appreciate all of the home's modern amenities fused with historic charm.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
8 N NEW ST #1
8 North New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
NOT A College STUDENT RENTAL-Only 1 student can reside here. Deposits waived for well qualified individuals! The wait is over ready to occupy immediately either unit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
118 N WAYNE ST
118 North Wayne Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
NOT A College STUDENT RENTAL-Only 1 student can reside here. Deposits waived for well qualified individuals! This town home was completely transformed into the beauty you see today in 2017.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
410 W MINER STREET
410 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Come see this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit in the heart of West Chester! Everything in this unit has been re imagined from the brand new kitchen cabinets to the refinished hardwood floors through out! Open concept floor plan with a
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
43 MILLSTONE LN
43 Millstone Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Extensively renovated 3 story end unit townhome in the very desirable gated community of Rockland Mills. Enter this beautiful and meticulously cared for townhome through the spacious tile foyer.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
111 TULSK ROAD
111 Tulsk Rd, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
Luxury Rental in Avon Grove School. Model home, end unit, granite, stainless steel, whole house speaker system, tray ceiling, luxury master bath, hardwood floors throughout. What more could you want in this fantastic new community! Deck & Patio.