Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:53 PM

403 Mulberry Street

403 West Mulberry Street · (856) 222-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

403 West Mulberry Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood in historic Kennett Square near downtown, surrounded by restaurants, shops, bars, 5-minute walk to Victory Brewing. This 2 bedroom apartment is completely remodeled with new laminate and ceramic tile flooring, completely new kitchen with new cabinets, countertops, microwave, stove, dishwasher, fridge. The bathroom has new ceramic tile flooring, new vanity, and new fixtures. The apartments have their own parking lot and there is plenty of street parking available if needed. The apartments have a common laundry room available as well. Tenant pays for electric and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Mulberry Street have any available units?
403 Mulberry Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 403 Mulberry Street have?
Some of 403 Mulberry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
403 Mulberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Mulberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 403 Mulberry Street offer parking?
Yes, 403 Mulberry Street does offer parking.
Does 403 Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Mulberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 403 Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 403 Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 403 Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Mulberry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Mulberry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 403 Mulberry Street has units with air conditioning.
