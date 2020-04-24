403 Mulberry Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood in historic Kennett Square near downtown, surrounded by restaurants, shops, bars, 5-minute walk to Victory Brewing. This 2 bedroom apartment is completely remodeled with new laminate and ceramic tile flooring, completely new kitchen with new cabinets, countertops, microwave, stove, dishwasher, fridge. The bathroom has new ceramic tile flooring, new vanity, and new fixtures. The apartments have their own parking lot and there is plenty of street parking available if needed. The apartments have a common laundry room available as well. Tenant pays for electric and water.