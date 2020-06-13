/
3 bedroom apartments
25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hummelstown, PA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Waterford at Summit View
8301 Presidents Dr, Hummelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$990
1177 sqft
Located just outside Harrisburg near the Walmart Supercenter and Beaver Bend Golf Course. Clean, affordable units with well-manicured grounds and nature views. Playground and pool for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Hummelstown
1 Unit Available
221 W MAIN STREET
221 East Main Street, Hummelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1378 sqft
This single family detached home in Lower Dauphin school district is freshly renovated and ready for it's next family! Contact us today!
Results within 1 mile of Hummelstown
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2134 Red Fox Drive
2134 Red Fox Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2187 sqft
2134 Red Fox Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town-home with garage located in desirable Deer Run! - Beautiful executive style town home in Deer Run Commons.
Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
1189 Draymore Court
1189 Draymore Court, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1922 sqft
Enjoy the ultimate condo living on top of one of Hershey's wooded hillsides overlooking Oakmont. Surround yourself with gorgeous landscaping in Ridgeview Community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Hummelstown
Last updated June 11 at 02:55pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1145 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6105 Spring Knoll Dr
6105 Spring Knoll Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
$1400 Townhome Lower Paxton 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - $1400 townhome lower Paxton 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Large and spacious one car garage. Open layout formal living room and dining room. All new paint and carpet thru out large deck in the back.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD
1300 Overlook Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD Available 06/15/20 1300 OVERLOOK ROAD MIDDLETOWN, PA 17057 - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this END-UNIT TOWNHOME located in Middletown, an established community in a rural like setting.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
121 FISHER AVENUE
121 Fisher Avenue, Middletown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2202 sqft
This great home in Middletown schools is undergoing a full renovation! The 3 bed/ 1.5bath home will have new flooring, paint, kitchen, bath, and more!
Results within 10 miles of Hummelstown
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
20 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1234 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1230 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Last updated June 3 at 02:31pm
3 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
94 Byron Nelson Cir
94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2555 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. Video link below. https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1883 Lakeside Drive
1883 Lakeside Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1883 Lakeside Drive Available 09/18/20 Coming in September - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - -This 3 bedroom town home is spacious and charming! Enjoy the luxuries of a fully equipped kitchen, central air, private backyard, shed and off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
249 Crescent St
249 Crescent Street, Harrisburg, PA
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, single family home in Harrisburg. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, renovated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Steelton
1 Unit Available
663 N 2ND STREET
663 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1509 sqft
Fully remodeled detached home with detached garage in Central Dauphin schools is ready for it's new tenant! Call today!
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Steelton
1 Unit Available
130 S 2ND STREET
130 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1776 sqft
This great home in Steelton - Highspire schools is getting a complete make-over! New kitchen, floors, paint, and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
176 N VILLAGE CIRCLE
176 North Village Court, Campbelltown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
This End unit townhome has 3 bedrooms,2 ~ baths, a full unfinished basements w/ superior walls, a 10~ X 8~ concrete patio w/ privacy fence, gas heat, C/A and a one car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
112 N. Village Circle - 1
112 N Village Cir, Campbelltown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1440 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Newer Townhouse in Village of Springbrook Farms in Palmyra Schools! Approximately 1450 SF Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with a ONE CAR GARAGE and FULL Unfinished basement. BRAND NEW CARPET throughout.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
105 Sam Snead Cir.
105 Sam Snead Circle, Valley Green, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1428 sqft
Etters-Convenient to York and Harrisburg-Country Setting - - Large Yard- fenced with shed - 1st floor bedroom with bath - Garage -West Shore SD This large single family home is located in Etters (Newberry Township) on a large lot.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
616 S WOOD STREET
616 South Wood Street, Middletown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1303 sqft
Great home in a quiet neighborhood that is under renovation! Check it out today!
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Steelton
1 Unit Available
36 N 4TH STREET
36 North 4th Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1728 sqft
A terrific 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom detached rental in Steelton! With all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals this will not last long!
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Penbrook
1 Unit Available
2730 PENBROOK AVENUE
2730 Penbrook Avenue, Penbrook, PA
Pretty on Penbrook! Beautifully renovated home with all new HVAC unit, paint, flooring, kitchen countertops, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a detached garage this is a must see!
