FULLY FURNISHED One Bedroom, One Full Bathroom Home for Rent in Downtown Hummelstown! This historic gem is within walking distance to local shops and restaurants. It is located less than 2 miles of Penn State Hershey Medical Center. You will love the charm of this quaint Victorian Home. It is perfect for the busy working professional. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! As you face the home, it is the LEFT side that is for rent. Rent it before it's gone! Masks must be worn and no more than three people max per showing