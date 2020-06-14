/
1 bedroom apartments
41 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hulmeville, PA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
619 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Last updated May 19 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Hulmeville
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Hulmeville
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
42 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
808 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
25 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
Goldenridge
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
775 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 06:58pm
2 Units Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
807 sqft
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
2 Units Available
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
Welcome to Twin Terrace Apartments a nice, small community set off from the busy way of life. With schools nearby as well as shopping and fine eating diners.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1058 Gray Ave
1058 Gray Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
1 B/R WITH DEN LARGE KITCHEN WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT NO SMOKING NO PETS MUST CALL FOR APPT. 215-244-1290
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
423 Radcliffe Street - A1
423 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
Check out this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Historic Bristol Borough! This apartment features wall to wall carpet, a large shared yard space, completely updated and is located across the street from the Delaware River where there are
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
825 POND STREET
825 Pond Street, Bristol, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
600 sqft
3rd floor front apartment ready for new tenant. 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom. Living room has nice size coat closet. Kitchen with pantry. No pets allowed. Tenant pays electric/gas separate.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Historic Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
229 STACY STREET
229 Stacy Street, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3420 sqft
This highly stylish apartment is steps to the river front park area, High street quaint shopping district, and the River line train stop with access to state capital/Amtrac to NY and points south, Pennsauken, Cinnaminson ,Camden/High speed line to
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
New London
1 Unit Available
438 HIGH STREET
438 High Street, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
4142 sqft
Adorable 2nd floor 1 bedroom unit in one of the nicest Historic Buildings on the Block. Convenient location right across the street from Post Office and easy walk to public transportation.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4405 E BRISTOL RD #1B
4405 East Bristol Road, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
NO SMOKING AND NO PETS unit. This 1 bed 1 bath unit is located on the 2nd floor of a 3 story apartment building. There are 6 total units. The property is located in Bensalem Township with easy access to Rte 1, PA Turnpike and I-95.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
307 HEADLEY STREET
307 Headley Street, Bristol, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
This one bedroom, one bath apartment is now available. Located in quaint Bristol Borough with private entrance. Living space consists of living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, one nice sized bedroom and remodeled bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Hulmeville
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
