163 HIGH POINTE DRIVE

Rent this maintenance-free 2 bedroom townhome in High Pointe of Hershey within walking distance to Hershey Medical Center. As a resident in this neighborhood, you will enjoy the amenities of a Community Center with fitness equipment overlooking the courtyard, a conference/study room, and entertainment area (pool, ping pong, foosball). The courtyard is projected to be renovated in 2020. The wooded trail leads to the back of the main crescent of Hershey Med. You will love the vaulted ceilings, open layout, skylights, and private bedrooms--one on the main floor, one upstairs. The $60 HOA fee covers sewer, water, trash/recycling, landscaping, snow removal, and all HOA amenities such as the community center, exterior structures (gazebo, BBQ decks, etc.), etc. Each bedroom has its private en-suite bath and spacious closets. 10 min to Hershey schools, close to MDT airport, turnpike, 322, 283, Bullfrog Valley Pond, Shank Park, and walkable to Hershey Med. Pets and length of rent are negotiable. Washer & dryer included. Submit your application today!