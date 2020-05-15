All apartments in Hershey
Find more places like 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hershey, PA
/
105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:39 AM

105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE

105 High Pointe Dr · (717) 657-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hershey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

105 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA 17036
Hershey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome w/2 car garage in the coveted Derry Township School District! Maintenance-free w/great perks: sewer, water, trash/recycling, landscaping, snow removal covered and access to Community Center, gazebo, BBQ decks, etc. Explore everything the Community Center has to offer, including a fitness center, rec room, and study/conference room. The courtyard is projected to be fully renovated in 2020. You'll love this home, with chic wood laminate flooring running throughout the main floor and a huge open floor plan. Take advantage of the modern eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large island, and an excess of storage space. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms, including a large master suite with a walk-in closet and private, en-suite bath. Get outside and take a walk on the wooded trail, which leads to the back of the main crescent of Hershey Med. Conveniently located close to MDT airport and major roads like the PA Turnpike, 322 and 283. Close to Bullfrog Valley Pond, Shank Park, 10 min to Hershey schools and within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! Pets and length of rent are negotiable. Washer & dryer included. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/Q8mAMoAJXac Submit your application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hershey 2 BedroomsHershey 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Hershey Apartments with GarageHershey Apartments with Parking
Hershey Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisburg, PALancaster, PAYork, PAReading, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PA
Bloomsburg, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PA
Red Lion, PAShillington, PASteelton, PABel Air North, MDParkville, PANew Freedom, PASpry, PAWeigelstown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity