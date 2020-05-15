105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome w/2 car garage in the coveted Derry Township School District! Maintenance-free w/great perks: sewer, water, trash/recycling, landscaping, snow removal covered and access to Community Center, gazebo, BBQ decks, etc. Explore everything the Community Center has to offer, including a fitness center, rec room, and study/conference room. The courtyard is projected to be fully renovated in 2020. You'll love this home, with chic wood laminate flooring running throughout the main floor and a huge open floor plan. Take advantage of the modern eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large island, and an excess of storage space. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms, including a large master suite with a walk-in closet and private, en-suite bath. Get outside and take a walk on the wooded trail, which leads to the back of the main crescent of Hershey Med. Conveniently located close to MDT airport and major roads like the PA Turnpike, 322 and 283. Close to Bullfrog Valley Pond, Shank Park, 10 min to Hershey schools and within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! Pets and length of rent are negotiable. Washer & dryer included. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/Q8mAMoAJXac Submit your application today!