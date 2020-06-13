/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hatfield, PA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1100 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Results within 5 miles of Hatfield
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,601
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
414 Saint Andrews Lane
414 Saint Andrews Lane, Harleysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
A newly updated 3/BD and 1.5 bath twin home located in a small cul de sac with easy access to PA turnpike. The first floor greets you with hardwood floors and travels along the hallway, bathroom, living and dining room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
406 WILLIAMSON COURT
406 Williamson Court, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2064 sqft
Back on the market!!! This gorgeous townhouse at Williamson Square offers luxury living with in-town convenience. Located next to the park, 4th Street pool and tennis court.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
802 EVERGREEN CT
802 Evergreen Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great rental opportunity in the popular "Gwynedd Pointe". This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse Fabulous townhouse with open floor plan with spacious and bright rooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
613 PIEDMONT COURT
613 Piedmont Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
Welcome to 613 Piedmont Ct. Located conveniently in the Morgandale community, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit is perfect for those renters looking for low maintenance living.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
900 SUSAN CIRCLE
900 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
Ending unit Beethoven model backing to trees and convenient to overflow parking. Includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and one powder room, 9' ceilings on main level, Hardwood in Main floor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE
865 Evergreen Circle, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1490 sqft
Forrest View townhouse, in Soudertown school district with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath that backs to Franconia Park available July 15th. This large townhome in the Forrest View Community has newer floors, and was recently renovated.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Revere Drive
401 Revere Drive, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1830 sqft
Available 07/16/20 401 Revere Drive - Property Id: 272972 Look inside this updated, roomy 2-story end unit. Enter through a newer storm & front door to an open entry way with tile floor.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
60 Newbury Way
60 Newbury Way, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1757 sqft
*ONE RESIDENT MUST BE OVER THE AGE OF 55 TO RENT* Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lansdale that is wheelchair accessible. Great location in a 55 and older community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
403 SUSAN CIRCLE
403 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2420 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a great location and features many upgrades. Enter into the large foyer with 2 coat closets. The foyer leads to a spacious familyroom with exit to the rear.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
229 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD
229 Schoolhouse Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
Able to be seen, vacant. This 3 bedroom rancher with one full bath, Eat in Kitchen, living room with fire place (for looks only, can not be used by tenant it is closed off) full basement, 2 car garage is available immediately.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3302 CARRIAGE COURT
3302 South Carriage Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2336 sqft
Very Nice 3-Story Maintenance Free Townhouse In The Popular Gwynedd Pointe Community With Exceptional Curb Appeal And Nice Layout; Main Floor Consists Of Large Living Room, Dining Room nice For Entertaining, Modern Sunny Eat-In Kitchen With
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
273 COMPASS DRIVE
273 Compass Dr, Lansdale, PA
Beautiful, 1 year old new construction end unit townhome in the Andale Green community for rent. Don't miss the opportunity to live in one of the largest models ~ the Strauss which offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.
1 of 25
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
88 CANNON COURT
88 North Cannon Avenue, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Fabulous townhome in downtown Lansdale. Walk to restaurants and the train station! This home has an amazing floor plan located in Cannon Square. The first thing you will notice is the beautifully landscaped courtyard leading up to the home.
Results within 10 miles of Hatfield
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1234 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1248 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Similar Pages
Hatfield 1 BedroomsHatfield 2 BedroomsHatfield 3 BedroomsHatfield Accessible ApartmentsHatfield Apartments with Balcony
Hatfield Apartments with GarageHatfield Apartments with GymHatfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHatfield Apartments with ParkingHatfield Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PASellersville, PABreinigsville, PAWarminster Heights, PA