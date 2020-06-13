Apartment List
71 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hatboro, PA

Finding an apartment in Hatboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
790 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
Results within 1 mile of Hatboro

1 of 25

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3890 ROUND MEADOW LANE
3890 Round Meadow Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Very Clean Three Bedroom ranch with Brand new central air. Driveway parking. Fenced in Backyard. Pets allowed. Finished basement. Washer, Dryer included in rent. Tenants pays all utilities. Owner has strict credit score requirements
Results within 5 miles of Hatboro
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Verified

1 of 145

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
$
Willow Grove
92 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Abington
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Results within 10 miles of Hatboro
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,145
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Pennypack
1 Unit Available
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, with a new gym, on-site laundry and a community room. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, new bathroom tiling and central air/heat. Near public transportation, major roadways and Pennypack Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Ogontz
4 Units Available
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Oak Lane
2 Units Available
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$923
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
City Guide for Hatboro, PA

History comes to life in Hatboro. The "hat" in Hatboro comes from Revolutionary War times when the town produced hats for Revolutionary War soldiers. In fact, George Washington and his brass had dinner at one of the town's pub restaurants, in 1777, while he was en route to his headquarters in Moland, PA. If you're a war buff, you've heard of The Battle of Crooked Billet, which was fought right in the middle of town.

Hatboro is a short drive into Philly; it'll take you about 38 minutes, if you take I-276 South into the City of Brotherly Love. You will be as removed from the rush and pace of urban living as you want to be. Get out and take a walk; you'll see that this isn't some flashy tourist town, so you won't get that generic "strip mall" feeling. Their 7,360 residents are proud of their history, their tight knit community, their schools and their low crime rate. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hatboro, PA

Finding an apartment in Hatboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

