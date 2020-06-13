71 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hatboro, PA
History comes to life in Hatboro. The "hat" in Hatboro comes from Revolutionary War times when the town produced hats for Revolutionary War soldiers. In fact, George Washington and his brass had dinner at one of the town's pub restaurants, in 1777, while he was en route to his headquarters in Moland, PA. If you're a war buff, you've heard of The Battle of Crooked Billet, which was fought right in the middle of town.
Hatboro is a short drive into Philly; it'll take you about 38 minutes, if you take I-276 South into the City of Brotherly Love. You will be as removed from the rush and pace of urban living as you want to be. Get out and take a walk; you'll see that this isn't some flashy tourist town, so you won't get that generic "strip mall" feeling. Their 7,360 residents are proud of their history, their tight knit community, their schools and their low crime rate. See more
Finding an apartment in Hatboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.