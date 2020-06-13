/
3 bedroom apartments
47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harleysville, PA
Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
414 Saint Andrews Lane
414 Saint Andrews Lane, Harleysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
A newly updated 3/BD and 1.5 bath twin home located in a small cul de sac with easy access to PA turnpike. The first floor greets you with hardwood floors and travels along the hallway, bathroom, living and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Harleysville
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
870 Main Street
870 Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2265 sqft
This 3BR, 3.5BA updater twin gives you plenty of space 2265 sq. ft and low maintenance living. The main floor features an open floor plan, crown moulding, custom moulding, custom blinds. A dining room, powder room and coat closet on the main floor.
Results within 5 miles of Harleysville
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,601
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1100 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
217 HENDRICKS ROAD
217 Hendricks Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Have you been searching for a home with piece and quiet? Look no further! This is a beautifully remodeled rancher home in the Perkiomen Valley school district. Rt 29 being close it has convenience for major route access.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
997 CAMP ROAD
997 Camp Road, Montgomery County, PA
Surrounded by approximately 25 acres along the East Branch of the Perkiomen Creek this nicely secluded, rarely offered single family home rental is perfect for nature lovers.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
613 PIEDMONT COURT
613 Piedmont Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
Welcome to 613 Piedmont Ct. Located conveniently in the Morgandale community, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit is perfect for those renters looking for low maintenance living.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE
865 Evergreen Circle, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1490 sqft
Forrest View townhouse, in Soudertown school district with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath that backs to Franconia Park available July 15th. This large townhome in the Forrest View Community has newer floors, and was recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Revere Drive
401 Revere Drive, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1830 sqft
Available 07/16/20 401 Revere Drive - Property Id: 272972 Look inside this updated, roomy 2-story end unit. Enter through a newer storm & front door to an open entry way with tile floor.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
60 Newbury Way
60 Newbury Way, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1757 sqft
*ONE RESIDENT MUST BE OVER THE AGE OF 55 TO RENT* Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lansdale that is wheelchair accessible. Great location in a 55 and older community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
88 CANNON COURT
88 North Cannon Avenue, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Fabulous townhome in downtown Lansdale. Walk to restaurants and the train station! This home has an amazing floor plan located in Cannon Square. The first thing you will notice is the beautifully landscaped courtyard leading up to the home.
Results within 10 miles of Harleysville
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1286 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:44pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1248 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
