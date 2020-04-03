All apartments in Halfway House
1525 FARMINGTON AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

1525 FARMINGTON AVENUE

1525 Farmington Avenue · (610) 670-2770
Location

1525 Farmington Avenue, Halfway House, PA 19464

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated and updated, 3 bedroom 2 bath brick Dutch Colonial home for rent in the Upper Pottsgrove School District. The family room on the main level can serve as a large main level bedroom with adjoining full bath and walk in closet. There are 2 nice sized bedrooms on the second floor, and the 3 bedroom on the second floor has been converted into a beautiful walk in closet. This home has a very nice home office with private entrance for the tenant who works from home, and is situated on over ~ of an acre, with a private rear patio and yard, perfect for weekend and warm weather entertaining. All appliances remain. No pets and No smoking in this immaculate property. Call today for your appointment to see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

