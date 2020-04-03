1525 FARMINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

Beautifully renovated and updated, 3 bedroom 2 bath brick Dutch Colonial home for rent in the Upper Pottsgrove School District. The family room on the main level can serve as a large main level bedroom with adjoining full bath and walk in closet. There are 2 nice sized bedrooms on the second floor, and the 3 bedroom on the second floor has been converted into a beautiful walk in closet. This home has a very nice home office with private entrance for the tenant who works from home, and is situated on over ~ of an acre, with a private rear patio and yard, perfect for weekend and warm weather entertaining. All appliances remain. No pets and No smoking in this immaculate property. Call today for your appointment to see it!