Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glen Rock, PA

Finding an apartment in Glen Rock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

2 Enterprise St. Apt. A
2 Enterprise St, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Apartment 2nd fl - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 1 Bedroom apartment is conveniently located above laundromat. 16' x 12'8" Living Rm, 9'5" x 17'11" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors. (RLNE5807636)

37 Valley St.
37 Valley Street, Glen Rock, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
37 Valley St.

37 Main St. 2nd Floor
37 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
37 Main St. 2nd Floor Available 07/03/20 2nd floor Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment can have the 2nd bedroom used as a bedroom or study (we call it a bedroom here-this room does not have a closet).
Results within 5 miles of Glen Rock

16134 Reese Road
16134 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in New Freedom Borough.
Results within 10 miles of Glen Rock
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

Spry
162 Oak Manor Dr
162 Oak Manor Dr, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Town Home - Well located in York Township/Dallastown Schools. This beautiful town home offers a large 15'11" x 13'7" Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with appliances. Full unfinished 25' x 19' basement. Also featuring 2 parking spaces to rear.

Jacobus
226 N Main St
226 North Main Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
Coming July 1st!! - Available 7/1!! Dallastown School District!! Under renovation! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Fully fenced in yard on about 1 acre of land! Master bedroom with balcony!! Stainless Steel Stove and Fridge.

Spry
2415 Schultz Way
2415 Schultz Way, Spry, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1956 sqft
2415 Schultz Way Available 10/15/20 Awesome 3 Bedroom townhome - This beautiful 3 bedroom town home offers 2.5 baths. The kitchen includes the stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and over the range microwave.

Spry
304 DEW DROP ROAD
304 Dew Drop Road, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
936 sqft
Dallastown Schools ~ Cozy 2 bedroom house. Living room and eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Bathroom with tub/shower combination. Deck off of kitchen, yard, 1 car garage and 1 off street parking space. Washer/dryer courtesy only.

1037 PIN OAK LANE
1037 Pin Oak Ln, York County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4315 sqft
BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING, BRAND NEW, 5BR/4.5 BATH COLONIAL WITH 3-CAR GARAGE ON PREMIUM LOT IN REGENT'S GLEN'S BOX HILL SECTION. MINUTES FROM I-83 , WELLSPAN YORK HOSPITAL, YORK COLLEGE.

3914 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt. #3
3914 Tunnel Hill Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Apartment - Located in North Codorus Township this apartment is located in a complex that offers a convenient location. 13'3" x 15'1" Living room, 9'11" x 7'8" Kitchen w/oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5562633)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Glen Rock, PA

Finding an apartment in Glen Rock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

