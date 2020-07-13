/
77 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Eddington, PA
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
831 Cedar Ct 5t
831 Cedar Ct, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
CEDAR COURT - Property Id: 312874 FULLY RENOVATED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS LAUNDRY FACILITIES PARKING GAS WATER AND HEAT INCLUDED CALL OR TEXT MAX7323541290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Orchard Park
1020 Woodlane Rd, Beverly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,055
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
932 sqft
Recently renovated units with large balconies and spacious closets. 24-hour maintenance available. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Close to Neshaminy State Park for a quick nature getaway. Close to I-295.
Somerton
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Hickory Hills Apartments
315 Steele Rd, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, extra storage areas, and high-speed Internet access. Community has a swimming pool, off-street parking, and professional on-site management.
Parkwood
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Somerton
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
713 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highways, dining and shopping. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, storage facilities and 24 hour emergency maintenance.
Croftwood
400 E Street Rd, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Croftwood Apartments is a great place to call home in desirable Feasterville, PA. Our community rests on beautifully landscaped grounds with a newly renovated swim center.
831 Cedar Ave 2Z
831 Cedar Ave, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
756 sqft
CEDAR COURT - Property Id: 304070 FULLY RENOVATED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS LAUNDRY FACILITIES PARKING GAS WATER AND HEAT INCLUDED CALL OR TEXT MAX7323541290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
214 Carroll Street
214 Carroll Street, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1265 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Riverside. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 5th 2020.
69 SPRING GARDEN STREET
69 Spring Garden Street, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1592 sqft
This second floor apartment is bright and spacious. There is a kitchen with large eating area, bedroom, living room and bath on the main level. Upstairs is another very large bedroom. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
913 Fairview Avenue
913 Fairview Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, fresh, and airy, this welcoming one-story home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! With neutral paint colors and plenty of natural light throughout, the interior offers an ideal blank canvas for any decorating style.
Academy Gardens
9170 FRANKFORD AVENUE
9170 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2000 sqft
Beautifully maintained upper level apartment. Spacious living room with hardwood floor. Central air, stove, refrigerator, microwave included. Single car parking in rear of building. No basement access, pets or smoking.
5 SANDSTONE LANE
5 Sandstone Lane, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1624 sqft
Now for rent! This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 full bath Cape-Cod style home, renovated from top to bottom will be comfortable for the whole family.
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1322 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
