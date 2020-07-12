20 Apartments for rent in East Stroudsburg, PA with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
514 North Courtland Street
514 North Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1256 sqft
East Stroudsburg Property for Rent with The Peter Hewitt Team: Call/Text us at 570-243-1619 for more info! Move-In-Ready Rental Opportunity for Anyone, including ESU College Students! Biking distance to campus.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
503 N Courtland St
503 North Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
4 Bedroom Recently Updated Duplex In Town. Modern Kitchen,Laundry Hook Up On 1st Floor, Full Basement For Storage. Off Street Parking, Gas Heat, Close to ESU & Hospital.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
114 Elk St
114 Elk Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
819 sqft
Full Renovated 1St floor Apartment 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walking distance to ESU and Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital. College Students Welcome.
Results within 1 mile of East Stroudsburg

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eagles Ridge
6 Learn Lane
6 Learn Lane, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1630 sqft
6 Learn Lane Available 08/01/20 Move Into This Newly Renovated 4BR-2BA - W?OW!!! This Property is Professionally Managed and Qualifies for a $50 Incentive.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Stroudsburg
809 Ann St
809 Ann Street, Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
In-town 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental. Upper floor, private entrance, beautiful hardwood floors, attic storage, electric included. One block to Main Street!
Results within 5 miles of East Stroudsburg

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Penn Estates
3214 Foxdale Ter
3214 Foxdale Terrace, Penn Estates, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Here is your chance to reside in a completely remodeled residence!!! Check out the pictures and enjoy the unique floor-plan of this one! With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this home boasts a very large EIK and formal living room with stone

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
210 Seth Lane
210 Seth Lane, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
946 sqft
NO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME. Well maintained Mobile Home in a area of mobile homes with a total of 10+ acres Home has two bedrooms, One full bath with tub/shower. Large Single Bowl Sink w/vanity. Kitchen, Breakfast Area andLarge Living Room.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
161 Daffodil Drive
161 Daffodil Drive, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3355 sqft
Spacious Rental in the lovely Blue Mountain Estates.
Results within 10 miles of East Stroudsburg

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
136 Chestnut Street
136 Chestnut St, Roseto, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1600 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom 1.5 bath town home with off street parking for two cars, home has fresh paint, new carpet, modern appliances, washer, dryer hook up, private rear yard ready for immediate occupancy.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
573 Shooktown Rd
573 Shooktown Road, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
573 Shooktown Rd Available 08/01/20 Nicely Maintained 3BR-1BA Ranch in Upper Mt Bethel Twp of Bangor! - A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE RENTAL AMOUNT IS OFFERED TO TENANTS WHO PAY ON OR BEFORE 5? ?PM ON THE 1ST OF EVERY MONTH! 3 bedroom 1 Full Bath Ranch in

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
521 Broad Street
521 Broad St, Pen Argyl, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Check out this spectacular rental located in Pen Argyl Borough. Complete with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and plenty of space to roam around! The unit is complete with new carpets, new kitchen, washer/dryer hook up, and the works.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12 Pennsylvania Avenue
12 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
450 sqft
This updated 3rd floor 1 bedroom apartment offers new flooring, fresh paint, refrigerator, shared washer & dryer, all utilities are included. NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS!!! Parking is on street.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bangor Central Historic District
28 S Main St
28 Main Street, Bangor, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
9 sqft
2 third floor apartments available immediately. Each apartment has 4 rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom. Security deposit is 1 and a half month's rent,

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
38 DECATUR ST
38 Decatur Street, Columbia, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Half house 1st floor unit with large clean rooms. Covered front porch, Patio & 3 Season back porch flows into the spacious back yard. Laundry / Utility room for your own washer dryer.

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
798 Boulder Dr
798 Boulder Drive, Northampton County, PA
1 Bedroom
$645
1 sqft
Beautiful Large Furnished Room. Borderline New Jersey close to Stroudsburg, Portland, and Belvidere (NJ). Located in a Gorgeous Country Setting, across from Walking, Hiking, and Biking Trails. Near Major Highways (Rt. 80, Rt. 46, Rt. 611, and Rt.

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
101 Acker Street
101 Acker Street, Pen Argyl, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
720 sqft
Single home in very nice shape conveniently located to everything you'll need. The home is very economical to heat complete with new insulation, windows and roof.

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
226 South High Street
226 High St, East Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Ranch style home located on a quiet dead end street. Front and back yard. Paved driveway with a parking pad & off street parking. 3 bedrooms with 1 & 1/2 baths. Large living room with gas fireplace. Laundry Hookup in separate area in hall.

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
649 South Delaware Drive
649 S Delaware Dr, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1578 sqft
UPPER MT. BETHEL TOWNSHIP RENTAL- Nice 3 bedroom home in Great Commuter location. New carpets, Large country kitchen, Spacious rooms, Hardwood floors,and Nice back yard make this a great rental opportunity.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1039 Dancing Ridge Road
1039 Dancing Ridge Road, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
Located in Pocono Wild Haven Est is this completely updated and move in ready Ranch home.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bangor Central Historic District
133 South 3rd Street
133 S 3rd St, Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
This 3 bedroom rental has many great features such as EAT-IN KITCHEN, SEMI FINISHED ATTIC, ELECTRIC HEAT THROUGHOUT WITH ENERGY CONSERVING CONTROLS, CEDAR STORAGE WINDOW BAY, ENLARGED CLOSETS, OAK HARDWOOD FLOORING AND MORE.
