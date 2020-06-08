Apartment List
/
PA
/
east stroudsburg
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:45 PM

9 Apartments for rent in East Stroudsburg, PA with garage

East Stroudsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Stones Throw
1 Unit Available
223 Amber Ln
223 Amber Lane, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1202 sqft
ALL NEWER Flooring* *Stones Throw Townhouse * Maintenance Free Living no Grass to cut or Snow to Remove * Great Location 1 mile to Rt 80, Hospital & University * Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room ** 2 Bedrooms * 1.
Results within 5 miles of East Stroudsburg

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1305 Garmisch Court
1305 Garmisch Court, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2050 sqft
A 4 bd, 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
304 Airport rd
304 Airport Road, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2368 sqft
Awesome Remodel !! 4 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Colonial House for Rent!! Great Location!! East Stroudsburg South school District. House has all New Fresh Paint, New Carpets, New Vinyl Flooring, New Kitchen, New Master Bath, and More....

1 of 13

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
5 Lenape Dr
5 Lenape Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1774 sqft
5 Lenape Dr Available 06/01/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/garage - ?A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE RENTAL AMOUNT IS OFFERED TO TENANTS WHO PAY ON OR BEFORE 5? ?PM ON THE 1ST OF EVERY MONTH! Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with garage.
Results within 10 miles of East Stroudsburg

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
240 Killington Dr
240 Killington Drive, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1560 sqft
Four bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Paradise Township - Pocono Mountain East school district. This home sits on a large, beautiful corner lot.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3257 Doral Ct
3257 Doral Court, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3509 sqft
Spacious 4 Bd 2.5 Bath, Brick Front Colonial w/ UPGRADES! Large Eat-in Kitchen w/ HARDWOOD floors, Center Island & TONS of workspace. Flooring to Great Room w/ Cathedral Ceilings & Brick Fireplace as well as Tiled Solarium.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
38 DECATUR ST
38 Decatur Street, Columbia, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Half house 1st floor unit with large clean rooms. Covered front porch, Patio & 3 Season back porch flows into the spacious back yard. Laundry / Utility room for your own washer dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
227 Spyglass Ct
227 Spyglass Court, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
6753 sqft
Beautiful Colonial Home Located In Golf Community, Offering Large eat in Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Large Island, Large Dining Room, Living Room Beautiful Family Room with Brick Fireplace, Four Spacious Bedrooms, Two Extra Rooms might be

1 of 8

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
649 South Delaware Drive
649 S Delaware Dr, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1578 sqft
UPPER MT. BETHEL TOWNSHIP RENTAL- Nice 3 bedroom home in Great Commuter location. New carpets, Large country kitchen, Spacious rooms, Hardwood floors,and Nice back yard make this a great rental opportunity.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in East Stroudsburg, PA

East Stroudsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

East Stroudsburg 3 BedroomsEast Stroudsburg Apartments with Balcony
East Stroudsburg Apartments with Parking
East Stroudsburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PAMorristown, NJEaston, PADoylestown, PAWilkes-Barre, PAPhillipsburg, NJDover, NJWharton, NJ
Emmaus, PAMorris Plains, NJMacungie, PASuccasunna, NJPerkasie, PANewton, NJRaritan, NJHatfield, PAWashington, NJ
Kenvil, NJSomerville, NJMendham, NJMartinsville, NJHighland Lake, NJSaw Creek, PAPen Argyl, PARockaway, NJSummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeSussex County Community College
Lehigh University