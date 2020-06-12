/
3 bedroom apartments
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Stroudsburg, PA
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
514 North Courtland Street
514 North Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
East Stroudsburg Property for Rent with The Peter Hewitt Team: Call/Text us at 570-243-1619 for more info! Move-In-Ready Rental Opportunity for Anyone, including ESU College Students! Biking distance to campus.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
503 N Courtland St
503 North Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
4 Bedroom Recently Updated Duplex In Town. Modern Kitchen,Laundry Hook Up On 1st Floor, Full Basement For Storage. Off Street Parking, Gas Heat, Close to ESU & Hospital.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
114 Elk St
114 Elk Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Renovated 1St floor Apartment 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walking distance to ESU and Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital. College Students Welcome.
Results within 5 miles of East Stroudsburg
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
314 Witness Tree Ct
314 Witness Tree Court, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1679 sqft
Perfect, spacious home with central air and heat. Master bedroom on 1st floor. 3 seasons room with lots of light. Gas heating and cooking. Has water softner system. Great comfy place.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
340 Autumn Ln
340 Autumn Lane, Monroe County, PA
Fantastic Opportunity!! 4bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial House For Rent! House features: Large Yard. Large Deck. 2 Car Garage. Large unfinished Basement. Family room. Living room with Fireplace. Large Kitchen with All Stainless Steel Appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Penn Estates
1 Unit Available
123 Pasquin Dr
123 Pasquin Drive, Penn Estates, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1769 sqft
Immaculate 3 bed 2 bath traditional style home. Available 7/3. Home has recently been renovated...
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
439 Slateford Road
439 Slateford Road, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1170 sqft
FANTASTIC COMMUTER LOCATION to NJ/NY-minutes to Rt 80 & Rt 611 !!! This 3 Bedroom Ranch Home offers great year-round views of the Delaware River. Large Kitchen with gas Stove & Refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1305 Garmisch Court
1305 Garmisch Court, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2050 sqft
A 4 bd, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
582 Bangor Mountain Rd
582 Bangor Mountain Road, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Ideal Location for commuters. Private but 5 minutes to Downtown Stroudsburg, I-80, & Martz Bus Station; Living room w/ Propane Fireplace, Dining Area w/ Sliders that lead to Rear Deck.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Penn Estates
1 Unit Available
311 Hyland Dr
311 Hyland Drive, Penn Estates, PA
Very spacious bi-level with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Master bedroom w/master bath, newly tiled floors and walls.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
304 Airport rd
304 Airport Road, Monroe County, PA
Awesome Remodel !! 4 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Colonial House for Rent!! Great Location!! East Stroudsburg South school District. House has all New Fresh Paint, New Carpets, New Vinyl Flooring, New Kitchen, New Master Bath, and More....
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
5 Lenape Dr
5 Lenape Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1774 sqft
5 Lenape Dr Available 06/01/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/garage - ?A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE RENTAL AMOUNT IS OFFERED TO TENANTS WHO PAY ON OR BEFORE 5? ?PM ON THE 1ST OF EVERY MONTH! Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with garage.
Results within 10 miles of East Stroudsburg
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
240 Killington Dr
240 Killington Drive, Monroe County, PA
Four bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Paradise Township - Pocono Mountain East school district. This home sits on a large, beautiful corner lot.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
408 Messinger Street
408 Messinger Street, Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Updated Beautiful 1/2 Double in Bangor! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath is available for immediate move in! First floor includes a Modern eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, and large Dining room/Living room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
3257 Doral Ct
3257 Doral Court, Monroe County, PA
Spacious 4 Bd 2.5 Bath, Brick Front Colonial w/ UPGRADES! Large Eat-in Kitchen w/ HARDWOOD floors, Center Island & TONS of workspace. Flooring to Great Room w/ Cathedral Ceilings & Brick Fireplace as well as Tiled Solarium.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
124 Toccoa Rd
124 Toccoa Road, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1247 sqft
FABULOUS LOCATION. 5 MINS. TO CAMELBACK, CROSSINGS OUTLETS, RTE. 8O, RTE. 611. MOVE-IN READY BRICK RANCH W/FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. LR W/ELECTRIC FP, DR, KITCHEN. 3 BEDROOMS. NEWER ROOF & NEW PAINT, SUN PORCH. BEAUTIFUL, LARGE, FLAT PROPERTY.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
38 DECATUR ST
38 Decatur Street, Columbia, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Half house 1st floor unit with large clean rooms. Covered front porch, Patio & 3 Season back porch flows into the spacious back yard. Laundry / Utility room for your own washer dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
227 Spyglass Ct
227 Spyglass Court, Monroe County, PA
Beautiful Colonial Home Located In Golf Community, Offering Large eat in Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Large Island, Large Dining Room, Living Room Beautiful Family Room with Brick Fireplace, Four Spacious Bedrooms, Two Extra Rooms might be
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
226 South High Street
226 High St, East Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Ranch style home located on a quiet dead end street. Front and back yard. Paved driveway with a parking pad & off street parking. 3 bedrooms with 1 & 1/2 baths. Large living room with gas fireplace. Laundry Hookup in separate area in hall.
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
649 South Delaware Drive
649 S Delaware Dr, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1578 sqft
UPPER MT. BETHEL TOWNSHIP RENTAL- Nice 3 bedroom home in Great Commuter location. New carpets, Large country kitchen, Spacious rooms, Hardwood floors,and Nice back yard make this a great rental opportunity.
