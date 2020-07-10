/
apartments with washer dryer
110 Apartments for rent in Devon, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Results within 1 mile of Devon
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
264 OLD FORGE CROSSING
264 Old Forge Crossing, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1025 sqft
Here is the first-floor two-bedroom, and two bath apartment with parking out front that you have been waiting for is now available in the popular Old Forge Crossing condominium community.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
349 Old Forge Crossing
349 Old Forge Crossing, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Available 04/18/20 Spacious, Sunny 1BR, 1BTH First Floor - No Steps!! - Property Id: 226636 Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1st floor condo in Old Forge Crossing! This unit is located in a quiet section of the development, minutes
Results within 5 miles of Devon
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,619
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
43 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,375
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,479
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,452
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
35 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,380
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,698
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,544
1221 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
422 Bluebuff Rd
422 Blue Bluff Road, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Upper Merion 3 bedroom rancher with central air $2000/month - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher located on a cul-de-sac featuring many upgrades throughout. Convenient to KOP Mall, trains, Schuykill River trail, and more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
943 Fairview Avenue, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1241 sqft
Charming farmhouse-style home for rent in Wayne! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom property offers a combination of old world charm with modern amenities.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR
1805 Mountainview Dr, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spectacular second floor Mountainview condo with loft. Private entrance! This owner occupied home was completely updated in 2017.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
39 SUMMIT AVENUE
39 Summit Avenue, Paoli, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1279 sqft
Totally Renovated, while keeping the "old world charm" that this home exudes...you get the best of both worlds! On a quiet cul de sac street in award winning T/E SD, and minutes from the Paoli Train Station, is 39 Summit Avenue...
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE
20 Woodstream Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2627 sqft
Tucked into the landscape of Valley Stream in one of the most Beautiful Neighborhoods in Chesterbrook and backing to Woods and Walking Trails, this Bradford Crossing LARGE END Unit is a must see from the Finished Walk-Out Basement, Open Floor plan
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
976 UPPER GULPH ROAD
976 Upper Gulph Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1382 sqft
This quaint and cozy cottage in Wayne is available 7/1 for rent! As you walk up to the classic colonial large front porch, you can see the charm oozing out over every inch of this beautiful home.
1 of 12
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE
964 Mount Pleasant Ave, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1019 sqft
Charming SINGLE in desirable Wayne/Tredyffrin-Easttown SD!! Private street (cul de sac) right off of Upper Gulph Road, and convenient to so much~ minutes from downtown Wayne, close to golf course, major routes and shopping! This home has a private
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
232 WILLOW AVENUE
232 Willow Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Walk-to-Wayne location! Beautifully renovated throughout in 2017, this charming, sun-filled three-bedroom twin is a short walk to the lovely 3-acre Cowen Park, (featuring a playground, basketball court and baseball diamond) the Wayne train station.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4416 FLORIDA AVENUE
4416 Florida Avenue, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
Wonderfully quaint cottage on almost half acre in Desirable Florida Park! This traditional home has all the space you need.
