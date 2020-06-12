/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
50 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Devon, PA
22 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Results within 5 miles of Devon
18 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
40 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
35 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1141 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
59 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
18 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1217 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
8 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
1 Unit Available
20 LE FORGE COURT
20 Le Forge Court, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Welcome to 20 Le Forge Ct, a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st floor condo in the beautiful Chesterbrook community.
1 Unit Available
1423 WASHINGTON PLACE
1423 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
946 sqft
Welcome to this cozy condo in Chesterbrook~s Eagles Ridge.
1 Unit Available
1023 WASHINGTON PL #23
1023 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Updated and convenient Chesterbrook 2Br, 2Ba second floor unit.
Results within 10 miles of Devon
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
21 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1077 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
47 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
16 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1125 sqft
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
11 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
