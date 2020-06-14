/
1 bedroom apartments
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colonial Park, PA
Colonial Park
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Results within 1 mile of Colonial Park
Progress
1 Unit Available
3586 Marshfield Rd
3586 Marshfield Road, Progress, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
this beautiful home. Private fenced in back yard with shed. extra storage in the back. Minutes from highways and the city.contact me Via Email with apartment address : { landhome930@gmail.com } (RLNE5858466)
Results within 5 miles of Colonial Park
$
19 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
760 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Penbrook
1 Unit Available
2418 State Street 6
2418 State Street, Penbrook, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Unit 6 Available 06/15/20 2nd Floor studio apartment with balcony. - Property Id: 180099 Small 2nd floor studio with wood floors and updated tile. The heat is electric and there is a wall gas heater. The stove is gas.
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer.
Hummelstown
1 Unit Available
306 W MAIN STREET
306 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1200 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED One Bedroom, One Full Bathroom Home for Rent in Downtown Hummelstown! This historic gem is within walking distance to local shops and restaurants. It is located less than 2 miles of Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
Hummelstown
1 Unit Available
223 W MAIN STREET
223 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2248 sqft
This great 1bed/1bath apartment on a first floor has brand new flooring, paint, and more! Check it out today!
Capital District
1 Unit Available
215 BRIGGS STREET
215 Briggs Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
589 sqft
This 1 bed/1 bath apartment is located on the first floor and is in a great historic section of Harrisburg! Contact us today!
Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
231 STATE ST.
231 State Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
604 sqft
This is a 719 SqFt, single bedroom condo on the 5th floor with scenic views of the historic district on State Street and Capital Complex, Building is located at the steps of the state capital and within walking distance of all downtown bars,
1 Unit Available
691 GARDEN DRIVE
691 Garden Drive, Dauphin County, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
6696 sqft
Available now! Cozy small 1 bedroom with freshly painted walls and just re-finished All hardwood floors throughout. Brand new refrigerator just was ordered! Owner pays Hot water on this one! Only $725/month plus electric.
Results within 10 miles of Colonial Park
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
736 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Middletown
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Royalton
1 Unit Available
215 ULRICH STREET
215 Ulrich Street, Royalton, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
435 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED - COMPACT NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT OFFERS MUCH !! LOCATION - NEAR PSU COLLEGE MIDDLETOWN, EASY TRAVEL TO HARRISBURG - HERSHEY - LANCASTER AND BEYOND. APPROXIMATELY 435 SQ.FT "NEW" FINISHED LIVING.
