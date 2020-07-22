Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Colonial Park, PA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Colonial Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A
4211 Sussex Drive, Colonial Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
920 sqft
sewer- landlord refrigerator/stove-included heat-landlord hot water-landlord electric-tenant Full size washer & dryer in closet Property amenities Parking Smoke Free Unit amenities Garbage Disposal Microwave Oven Range Refrigerator HIGHLY DESIRABLE
Results within 5 miles of Colonial Park
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
11 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1242 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
17 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

Last updated July 20 at 04:11 PM
1 Unit Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
Verified

Last updated July 6 at 12:39 PM
2 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
8457 Hamilton Street G-27
8457 Hamilton St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1160 sqft
Brand New, Hummelstown, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Garden Home! - Location, Location, Location! These BRAND NEW Two Bedroom, 2 Bath Garden Homes are receiving their finishing touches and are almost ready for their new residents! On the hilltop overlooking

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3725 Derry St
3725 Derry Street, Paxtang, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1210 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful charming early 1920's custom townhouse with stained glass windows available on Derry St. in Central Dauphin S.D. New kitchen,freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with new flooring, and unfinished basement.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
6931 ELLA CIRCLE
6931 Ella Circle, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1768 sqft
Live in the beautiful park setting of Arondale. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, large loft for office or family room, living room, dining room, & kitchen with breakfast area. Large walk in pantry and plenty of storage in this home.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 3
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$875
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
New renovation! Large, third floor, studio apartment featuring a separate, full kitchen with large bath, generous closet space and on site washer/dryer. Wood floors, dishwasher, garbage disposal and security system.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1839 Green Street - 312
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
870 sqft
Bright, spacious lofted one bedroom apartment in the historic Simon Cameron Apartment building. This three story apartment features a 2nd floor den/office/spare bedroom.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1917 N 7th St Unit 3R
1917 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1907 Penn St
1907 Penn Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, 1.5 bath remodeled home on Penn Street. Just doors away from Little Amps Coffee Roasters and Alvaro's Bakery in the heart of Olde Uptown.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3
1200 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
925 sqft
Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
214 Cherrington Dr
214 Cherrington Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1548 sqft
2 bed 2 bath contemporary condo in Susquehanna Township! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Results within 10 miles of Colonial Park
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
14 Units Available
Middletown
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
2030 Clarendon St
2030 Clarendon Street, Camp Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1408 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Camp hill home with yard space! - Property Id: 325113 Updated 3 bedroom home in desirable location! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
322 Wilson Street
322 Wilson Street, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
900 sqft
322-1 (For Penn State Student Only) - Property Id: 241986 1 Bed Apartment Furnished Apartment With Sharing Kitchen and Living Room Area Free Parking Washer/Dryer Electric Heat Window A/C Complete Kitchen with Range & Refrigerator -Newly Renovated

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
94 Byron Nelson Cir
94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
2555 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. Video link below. https://youtu.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2110 REDFOX DRIVE
2110 Red Fox Dr, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
2110 REDFOX DRIVE Available 08/31/20 2110 REDFOX DRIVE, HUMMELSTOWN, PA 17036 - Welcome, Home! Come see & enjoy this 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome located in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
100 HAWK COURT
100 Hawk Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1210 sqft
Check out this beautiful, garden level, end unit condo in, The Pinnacle at Hershey Meadows that opens up to an abundance of green space and is just steps away from the clubhouse and pool! Available for immediate occupancy, with the option of renting

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Lemoyne
17 WESTWIND DRIVE
17 Westwind Drive, Lemoyne, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
7079 sqft
Stunning home with over 7,000 SF of living space available in White Oaks, West Shore Schools! Private, wooded back yard and unbeatable location, convenient 5 minute drive to get to the East shore.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Wormleysburg
322 South Front St
322 South Front Street, Wormleysburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SW exposure SUNNY 2 Bdr / 1 bath FABULOUS West Shore Riverfront location across from Dukes & 2 other restaurants riverfront & senators @ CITY ISLAND‼️‼️ SW exposure SUNNY 2 Bdr / 1 bath FABULOUS West Shore Riverfront location across from Dukes & 2

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
731 STAG COURT
731 Stag Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1369 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Hummelstown. New carpet, new paint, granite counters, SS appliances, Washer and Dryer in unit, 1 car garage, private balcony, high ceilings, hardwood floors in kitchen, dining area and living room.
City Guide for Colonial Park, PA

While Colonial Park is undoubtedly a great spot to live, it's an even better place to shop. The Colonial Park Mall draws flocks of people from Harrisburg and the surrounding area every day.

Often considered a part of Harrisburg, Colonial Park is not as close to the Susquehanna River as other towns in the region; in fact, the town is entirely land, but it's not like there's no water to drink. Anyway, the presence of Colonial Commons, another shopping center, may have you thinking all people do here is shop. That is true on some days, but more activities can be had. Great pizza is all over town, and a great infrastructure makes getting the pie you crave easy. Colonial Park, overall, provides the pace of life its 13,229 residents like -- slow when you want relaxation, and fast when you need to let loose. It's the perfect place to be a wallflower, social butterfly, or both! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Colonial Park, PA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Colonial Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Colonial Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Colonial Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

