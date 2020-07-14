All apartments in Clifton Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

230 CRESTWOOD DR

230 Crestwood Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

230 Crestwood Drive, Clifton Heights, PA 19018
Clifton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 230 Crestwood Drive, One of Westbrook Parks' Finest! Great Rental Opportunity in Upper Upper Darby Township! Featuring: Welcoming Fenced Front Yard w/ Covered Front Patio, Large & Bright Formal Living Room, Charming Formal Dining Room, Well Designed Updated Kitchen w/ Built-In-Appliances, Granite & Breakfast Nook, Three Generously Sized Bedrooms, Center Hall Tiled Bathroom, Full Finished Walk-Out Basement w/ Powder Room & Laundry, Home Has Central AC, Hardwood Flooring & is Move In Ready! Home is Walking Distance to Schools, Shopping, Parks & Public Transportation, and Quick Access to Philly! Rentals like These Don't Last long! Come Check it Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

