230 CRESTWOOD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 230 Crestwood Drive, One of Westbrook Parks' Finest! Great Rental Opportunity in Upper Upper Darby Township! Featuring: Welcoming Fenced Front Yard w/ Covered Front Patio, Large & Bright Formal Living Room, Charming Formal Dining Room, Well Designed Updated Kitchen w/ Built-In-Appliances, Granite & Breakfast Nook, Three Generously Sized Bedrooms, Center Hall Tiled Bathroom, Full Finished Walk-Out Basement w/ Powder Room & Laundry, Home Has Central AC, Hardwood Flooring & is Move In Ready! Home is Walking Distance to Schools, Shopping, Parks & Public Transportation, and Quick Access to Philly! Rentals like These Don't Last long! Come Check it Out!