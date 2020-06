Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This End unit townhome has 3 bedrooms,2 ~ baths, a full unfinished basements w/ superior walls, a 10~ X 8~ concrete patio w/ privacy fence, gas heat, C/A and a one car garage. The rent includes lawn care, trash, exterior maintenance and walking paths. This homes has many upgrades including wood floors throughout most of the home, recessed lights, SS appliances and custom blinds just to name a few.