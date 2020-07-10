/
apartments with washer dryer
260 Apartments for rent in Broomall, PA with washer-dryer
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,619
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,698
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
1 LAWRENCE ROAD
1 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
993 sqft
Ready to move in 2nd floor Condo. Large Living Room with sliders to balcony that looks over the courtyard. Dining Area opens into the Kitchen, with newer refrigerator and electric cooking. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Broomall
Pilgrim Gardens
148 TREATY ROAD
148 Treaty Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated home in the Pilgrim Gardens section of Haverford Township available for rent immediately! Newer kitchen with granite counter-tops, tile, and top of the line appliances. Newer high velocity central air system.
115 Bonsall Ave
115 Bonsall Avenue, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
115 Bonsall Ave Available 07/27/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Broomall - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 full baths sits in the lovely suburbs of Broomall.
Results within 5 miles of Broomall
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Wynnewood
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Yeadon
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Swarthmore
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
Ardmore
358 E. Spring Avenue
358 East Spring Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1620 sqft
Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! - Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.
Swarthmore
206 N Swarthmore Ave B
206 N Swarthmore Ave, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
206 N Swarthmore Ave. Folsom - 2br 1bath Apartment - Property Id: 156932 The 2nd floor unit is now open for lease. 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit.
239 W Albemarle Ave
239 West Albemarle Avenue, Lansdowne, PA
Studio
$1,750
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful twin colonial 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Drexel Hill on quiet tree-lined street.
Bryn Mawr
831 W LANCASTER AVE #2ND FL
831 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2nd Fl - Two bedroom apartment OR OFFICE. Front and rear access and rear off-street parking. Central air/ washer and dryer. Off-street parking. Great space. Great location
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.
Haverford
6 BUCK LANE
6 Buck Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Great rental in Lower Merion. 3 Bedrooms, 1 full and 1 Half Bath. Flight upstairs from common entryway to enter into the large living room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining room is adjacent to eat in kitchen with laundry facilities.
Ardmore
21 E LANCASTER AVE #2
21 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Amazing Ardmore location. This beautiful and bright three bedroom one full and one half bathroom apartment, is close to everything the Main Line has to offer, including shopping, parks, library, public transportation and great restaurants.
Haverford
523 OLD LANCASTER RD
523 Old Lancaster Road, Bryn Mawr, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Any applications go to: https://dvapply.com/Office/3/SurewayProperty/JctE7fbiDkG-8Q4VQJbzcwIt is $45 per person.NO SHOWINGS TILL MONDAY 6/29/2020 Wonderfully Charming 1920's Farmhouse in Lower Merion Twp.
Bryn Mawr
728 W RAILROAD AVENUE
728 West Railroad Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Back on the market with renovated first floor to add a half bathroomA great Bryn Mawr location! This home is student-approved and close to all local universities (Villanova, Bryn Mawr College, Haverford, Rosemont).
218 BEECHWOOD ROAD
218 Beechwood Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1872 sqft
Welcome Home! 218 Beechwood is the perfect property. This property is located at the end of a cul de sac street with no through traffic. Well maintained and recently updated, this large Colonial home has everything you need to live comfortably.
