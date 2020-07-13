/
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Breinigsville, PA
Trexlertown
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1220 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Macungie
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Much requested East Penn School District townhouse, in Lower Macungie Township, has great location just minutes from Interstate 78 and PA Turnpike.
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Lehigh Parkway
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Lehigh Parkway
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Trexler Park
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
Neighborhood 7
1428 1/2 W Liberty St
1428 1/2 W Liberty St, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$650
1612 sqft
ONLY RENTERS WHO INTEND TO PURCHASE ARE CONSIDERED - Property Id: 310817 Located in the Allen Town, this stunning home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms with oversize efficiency windows that let in a lot of natural light.
Hamilton Park
2145 W Walnut
2145 West Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Fully furnished studio and 1 bedroom Apartment. Comes with all necessary living items, cable, internet and utilities. No lease required. Short term rental ok. Pets are welcome. Available for immediate occupancy. Please call for photos and details.
46 East Normal Avenue - 53
46 East Normal Avenue, Kutztown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
824 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 bad apartment on the 3rd floor, the apartment comes furnished as you see in the pictures, furniture can be removed prior to move in. High speed Internet and basic cable are included in the rent.
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.
Liberty
1413 West Union Street
1413 W Union St, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice third floor apartment is small but clean and cozy, large windows bring lots of natural light. Landlord pays for heat, cold water, sewer and trash. Section 8 ok! A cat maybe negotiable with a pet deposit. Call to see this apartment today!
Emmaus
534 Chestnut Street
534 Chestnut Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1280 sqft
Emmaus 3 Bedroom $1,200.00 Month - OPEN HOUSE Thursday July 9, 2020 5:15PM-6:15PM. If you are interested in this unit, please visit the property at the above listed time to learn more or contact stevegould@bhgvalley.com. Apply now at www.
Emmaus
523 Minor Street
523 Minor Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
523 Minor Street Available 07/18/20 Car Lovers Dream. Renovated 3 bed home with 16' x 50' Detached Garage - Don't wait, this rare find will not last.
