19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Breinigsville, PA

Finding an apartment in Breinigsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Trexlertown
9 Units Available
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.
Results within 5 miles of Breinigsville
6 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1247 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
23 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Macungie
2 Units Available
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.

1 Unit Available
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful townhome in East Penn School District. 1st Floor Features living room, dining room combo with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings & skylight. 1st-floor master suite &powder room.
Results within 10 miles of Breinigsville
Emmaus
3 Units Available
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,258
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1184 sqft
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
7 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
West Park
3 Units Available
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
920 sqft
Hamilton Linden Gardens has everything you need. Our prestige's West End location provides you with the lifestyle you deserve.
Lehigh Parkway
1 Unit Available
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Lehigh Parkway
3 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Trexler Park
3 Units Available
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.

Emmaus
1 Unit Available
203-205 Main Street
203 Main St, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
203-205 Main Street - 205 Second Floor Available 06/15/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Emmaus Including HEAT - This spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Emmaus that Includes Heat. Has a balcony off the Kitchen for outside seating.

Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
2145 W Walnut
2145 West Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Fully furnished studio and 1 bedroom Apartment. Comes with all necessary living items, cable, internet and utilities. No lease required. Short term rental ok. Pets are welcome. Available for immediate occupancy. Please call for photos and details.

1 Unit Available
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.

1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.

1 Unit Available
46 East Normal Avenue
46 East Normal Avenue, Kutztown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"Danes Run Apartments" is a 3 story building on the outskirts of Kutztown, PA, right along the Saucony Creek. Both bedrooms have their own heating and A/C. Kitchen has built in microwave and dishwasher.

Alton Park
1 Unit Available
2904 Moravian Ave
2904 Moravian Avenue, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1004 sqft
Property is located off of Lehigh St in Allentown. Please read this whole listing as it will answer most of your questions and there is a link to schedule an appointment. **Please note...we do NOT post on Craigslist.

Emmaus
1 Unit Available
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D
1206 North 7th Street, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 07/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes

Liberty
1 Unit Available
1413 West Union Street
1413 W Union St, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice third floor apartment is small but clean and cozy, large windows bring lots of natural light. Landlord pays for heat, cold water, sewer and trash. Section 8 ok! A cat maybe negotiable with a pet deposit. Call to see this apartment today!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Breinigsville, PA

Finding an apartment in Breinigsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

