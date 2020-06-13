Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Harleysville, PA

Finding an apartment in Harleysville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Village Square
422 Main St, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
Welcome home to Village Square Apartments. Our peaceful and picturesque community offers residents brightly updated 1-and 2-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Montgomery Woods Townhomes
4 Montgomery Dr, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Tenants get access to a gym, playground, and pool on site. Close to I-476. Hike at nearby Evansburg State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
Studio
$815
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10
60 South County Line Road, Souderton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
665 sqft
Top Floor Nestled in the heart of Souderton, Pennsylvania, lies a 55+ community called Indian Valley Apartments.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
19 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
11 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
32 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,035
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
15 Units Available
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Harleysville, PA

Finding an apartment in Harleysville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

