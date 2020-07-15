All apartments in Berks County
Berks County, PA
4616 TROUT LAKE ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:48 PM

4616 TROUT LAKE ROAD

4616 Trout Lake Road · (484) 388-1794
Location

4616 Trout Lake Road, Berks County, PA 19529

Price and availability

Amenities

Secluded property with house on the top of hill in middle of 25 acres. Owner lives in lower two levels and rents main and upper level, which consists of foyer entrance, up a few steps to living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room and kitchen. Up a few more steps to 3 private bedrooms and one full bath. Bath has doors from hallway and main bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Space is being rented fully-furnished, as shown on photos. Monthly utility charge is $200, so total monthly cost is $1,400 which includes electric, heat, basic cable, trash removal, lawn mowing, and driveway snow removal. Located only 5 minutes from I-78 on the Berks/Lehigh County line. Security deposit and 1 month rent required to move in.**No Pets Allowed** No smoking inside of the propertyBackground and credit check required for prospect tenants - Cost will be $40

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

