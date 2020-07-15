All apartments in Berks County
Find more places like 1012 Jean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berks County, PA
/
1012 Jean Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1012 Jean Avenue

1012 Jean Avenue · (610) 670-2200 ext. 145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1012 Jean Avenue, Berks County, PA 19560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1012 Jean Avenue · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1361 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
Fantastic 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Semi-detached home | One Pet OK! - A fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom semi in Saylor Farm Estates is ready for your family! The home is just minutes to Rt 12 and 222. Walking distance to Shirley's Tequila Bar and Restaurant. Low utility costs will be great thanks to public sewer/water, gas heat, and central A/C! You'll enjoy a private deck/patio out back to grill, a spacious basement for storage, and a private master suite. This home is pet-friendly! Tenant pays all utilities.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers and apologize for the inconvenience. Credit Check required. Only 1 pet under 40lbs permitted! Pet fee equal to 1 month's rent.

(RLNE4874474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Jean Avenue have any available units?
1012 Jean Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1012 Jean Avenue have?
Some of 1012 Jean Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Jean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Jean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Jean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Jean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Jean Avenue offer parking?
No, 1012 Jean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Jean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Jean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Jean Avenue have a pool?
No, 1012 Jean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Jean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1012 Jean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Jean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Jean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Jean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 Jean Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1012 Jean Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Exeter Village
200 Eastwick Dr
Reading, PA 19606
Heritage Amity Commons
600 Lake Drive
Amity Gardens, PA 19518
Lincoln Park
1342 W Wyomissing Blvd
West Lawn, PA 19609

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PALancaster, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PALebanon, PAExton, PARoyersford, PA
Pottstown, PAHarleysville, PADowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PABreinigsville, PAWest Reading, PASpring City, PALeola, PA
Collegeville, PAAudubon, PAChesterbrook, PAMillersville, PAThorndale, PAWrightsville, PAHershey, PAQuakertown, PAKulpsville, PAParkesburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Millersville University of PennsylvaniaMoravian College
Muhlenberg College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity