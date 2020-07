Amenities

RECEIVE HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION, A VALUE OF 950.00! Lovely newly renovated home in Brighton Township. 4 bedrooms/1.5 baths with over-sized entry leading to all parts of the home. All stainless steel appliances in eat-in kitchen. Nicely updated full bath.Finished basement can be used for game room or extra living space. Large deck overlooking tiered backyard. Home has wonderful curb appeal.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)