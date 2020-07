Amenities

Well maintained mobile home in the knotty Pine Mobile Home Park. 2 bedrooms. One bedroom has an attached full bath and the other has a private half bath. Newer oil furnace and window AC. There are hook-ups for a washer and dryer, spacious kitchen, dining and living areas. The home has a nice covered porch and 2 parking spots next to the home and there is also guest parking. Furnishing can stay or be removed.