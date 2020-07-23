614 Fairgate Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Pine Township - Village of Pine - Three bedroom town home with 2 1/2 baths, eat-n-kitchen full equipped, living room, family room, 2 car garage. Great walking neighborhood, close to restaurants and grocery store.



Per the PA governor's orders Arbors Management Inc will only schedule showings to those who need to move within the next 30 days. If you've experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 we will not be able to meet you in person.



Below is information regarding our application and screening process below.



Applications are available online through our website (www.arbors.com). There you will find all of our available listings. The application fee is $40 per adult and each adult, 18 or older, will need to fill out a separate application.



In order for your application to be approved, you will have to meet a minimum average credit score, pass a criminal background check which would be a conviction for any other crime including but not limited to crimes against persons or property, whether a misdemeanor or felony, within the past seven (7) years from the disposition date, will serve as grounds for rejection. A conviction for one DUI or one possession of Marijuana will not be used to decline an applicant. If a resident has a judgement owed from a previous eviction and/or has an eviction on record that occurred in the past three (3) years, the application must be declined.



For any additional or more specific questions regarding our rentals, or to schedule a showing, please call or email me and I will be happy to assist you



Please contact Vivian Patsilevas at 412-584-8056



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5965037)