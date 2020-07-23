All apartments in Allegheny County
614 Fairgate Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

614 Fairgate Dr

614 Fairgate Drive · (412) 254-8056
Location

614 Fairgate Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15090

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 614 Fairgate Dr · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pine Township - Village of Pine - Three bedroom town home with 2 1/2 baths, eat-n-kitchen full equipped, living room, family room, 2 car garage. Great walking neighborhood, close to restaurants and grocery store.

Per the PA governor's orders Arbors Management Inc will only schedule showings to those who need to move within the next 30 days. If you've experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 we will not be able to meet you in person.

Below is information regarding our application and screening process below.

Applications are available online through our website (www.arbors.com). There you will find all of our available listings. The application fee is $40 per adult and each adult, 18 or older, will need to fill out a separate application.

In order for your application to be approved, you will have to meet a minimum average credit score, pass a criminal background check which would be a conviction for any other crime including but not limited to crimes against persons or property, whether a misdemeanor or felony, within the past seven (7) years from the disposition date, will serve as grounds for rejection. A conviction for one DUI or one possession of Marijuana will not be used to decline an applicant. If a resident has a judgement owed from a previous eviction and/or has an eviction on record that occurred in the past three (3) years, the application must be declined.

For any additional or more specific questions regarding our rentals, or to schedule a showing, please call or email me and I will be happy to assist you

Please contact Vivian Patsilevas at 412-584-8056

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5965037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Fairgate Dr have any available units?
614 Fairgate Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 614 Fairgate Dr have?
Some of 614 Fairgate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Fairgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
614 Fairgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Fairgate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 614 Fairgate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 614 Fairgate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 614 Fairgate Dr offers parking.
Does 614 Fairgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 Fairgate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Fairgate Dr have a pool?
No, 614 Fairgate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 614 Fairgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 614 Fairgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Fairgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Fairgate Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Fairgate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Fairgate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
