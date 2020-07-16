All apartments in Allegheny County
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:27 PM

5210 Middle Rd

5210 Middle Road · (412) 366-1600
Location

5210 Middle Road, Allegheny County, PA 15044

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Immediate Occupancy! Charming 3 bedroom/2 full bath Cape Code! Beautifully maintained throughout! From the covered front porch to the rear sunroom, this home has it all! First floor boasts large living room (15x13), formal dining room (12x12), gorgeous, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space (12x12), spacious sunroom with a gas fireplace that overlooks fabulous rear yard, a good sized bedroom (12x12) w/ceiling fan, and a remodeled full bath that has a ceramic and glass shower w/bench * Second floor has the very large second bedroom (17x15) and third bedroom (17x15) with gables and ample storage and the second full bathroom * Laundry room is located in the basement with washer and dryer for tenant's use * Awesome TREX deck is in rear of home, as well as the hot tub* Two car detached garage, as well as additional parking on right side entrance of home* Pets at owners discretion only for additional fee *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 Middle Rd have any available units?
5210 Middle Rd has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5210 Middle Rd have?
Some of 5210 Middle Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 Middle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Middle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Middle Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5210 Middle Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5210 Middle Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5210 Middle Rd offers parking.
Does 5210 Middle Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5210 Middle Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Middle Rd have a pool?
No, 5210 Middle Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5210 Middle Rd have accessible units?
No, 5210 Middle Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Middle Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5210 Middle Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5210 Middle Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5210 Middle Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
