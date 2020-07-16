5210 Middle Rd

Amenities

Immediate Occupancy! Charming 3 bedroom/2 full bath Cape Code! Beautifully maintained throughout! From the covered front porch to the rear sunroom, this home has it all! First floor boasts large living room (15x13), formal dining room (12x12), gorgeous, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space (12x12), spacious sunroom with a gas fireplace that overlooks fabulous rear yard, a good sized bedroom (12x12) w/ceiling fan, and a remodeled full bath that has a ceramic and glass shower w/bench * Second floor has the very large second bedroom (17x15) and third bedroom (17x15) with gables and ample storage and the second full bathroom * Laundry room is located in the basement with washer and dryer for tenant's use * Awesome TREX deck is in rear of home, as well as the hot tub* Two car detached garage, as well as additional parking on right side entrance of home* Pets at owners discretion only for additional fee *