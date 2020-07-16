All apartments in Allegheny County
416 Crawford Run Rd

416 Crawford Run Road · (412) 963-7655
Location

416 Crawford Run Road, Allegheny County, PA 15030

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy this cozy 3rd floor smoke free apartment nestled in the valley with peaceful streams, woods with lots of wildlife to gander at from the deck. The apartment features an eat in kitchen equipped with a gas stove, large Living room and bedroom. Bath has a shower only. Access to the apartment can be achieved two ways, from the rear parking area, or the front door by the street. This unit is conveniently located to Rt28 expressway north and south, Mills Mall, local parks like Deer Lakes, and Harrison Hills, and grocery stores such as Giant Eagle, Shop & Save, and Walmart with Sam's Club close by as well. There is a Sheetz less than a half mile away. Off-site laundry (6 laundromats within 5 miles of the apartment). All tenants over the age of 18 must complete a $40 online application, background and credit check before being considered. A refrigerator is available if needed. No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Crawford Run Rd have any available units?
416 Crawford Run Rd has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 Crawford Run Rd have?
Some of 416 Crawford Run Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Crawford Run Rd currently offering any rent specials?
416 Crawford Run Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Crawford Run Rd pet-friendly?
No, 416 Crawford Run Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 416 Crawford Run Rd offer parking?
Yes, 416 Crawford Run Rd offers parking.
Does 416 Crawford Run Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Crawford Run Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Crawford Run Rd have a pool?
No, 416 Crawford Run Rd does not have a pool.
Does 416 Crawford Run Rd have accessible units?
No, 416 Crawford Run Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Crawford Run Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Crawford Run Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Crawford Run Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Crawford Run Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
