416 Crawford Run Rd

Enjoy this cozy 3rd floor smoke free apartment nestled in the valley with peaceful streams, woods with lots of wildlife to gander at from the deck. The apartment features an eat in kitchen equipped with a gas stove, large Living room and bedroom. Bath has a shower only. Access to the apartment can be achieved two ways, from the rear parking area, or the front door by the street. This unit is conveniently located to Rt28 expressway north and south, Mills Mall, local parks like Deer Lakes, and Harrison Hills, and grocery stores such as Giant Eagle, Shop & Save, and Walmart with Sam's Club close by as well. There is a Sheetz less than a half mile away. Off-site laundry (6 laundromats within 5 miles of the apartment). All tenants over the age of 18 must complete a $40 online application, background and credit check before being considered. A refrigerator is available if needed. No Pets!