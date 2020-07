Amenities

Available August 5th. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in Fox Chapel. Hardwood flooring first floor and master bedroom. Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room and Additional Room that could be use as for a home office. Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops and center island. 1st floor laundry. 2 car garage. Private level backyard. Located within walking distance of Fox Chapel High School. Conveniently located to Rt 28 and Downtown Pittsburgh. Pets are welcome with landlord approval.