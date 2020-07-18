360 Plummer Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking garage

Ready for occupancy early August. One level living * Charming 2 bedrooms/1 full bathroom * Nestled on wooded lot but easy access to Ohio River Blvd, Airport, downtown etc * Freshly painted exterior, new flooring hallway, living room and bedrooms * Covered side patio * Enter into eat-in kitchen equipped with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher * Spacious living room * two good sized bedrooms and full bathroom in hallway * basement has washer, dryer and laundry tub * extra bonus room for storage, gym, small game room * one car integral garage * rear and side yards * tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal * pets at owners discretion for additional fee * no utilities included *