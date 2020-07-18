All apartments in Allegheny County
Find more places like 360 Plummer Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allegheny County, PA
/
360 Plummer Ave
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

360 Plummer Ave

360 Plumer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

360 Plumer Avenue, Allegheny County, PA 15202
Emsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
garage
Ready for occupancy early August. One level living * Charming 2 bedrooms/1 full bathroom * Nestled on wooded lot but easy access to Ohio River Blvd, Airport, downtown etc * Freshly painted exterior, new flooring hallway, living room and bedrooms * Covered side patio * Enter into eat-in kitchen equipped with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher * Spacious living room * two good sized bedrooms and full bathroom in hallway * basement has washer, dryer and laundry tub * extra bonus room for storage, gym, small game room * one car integral garage * rear and side yards * tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal * pets at owners discretion for additional fee * no utilities included *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Plummer Ave have any available units?
360 Plummer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allegheny County, PA.
What amenities does 360 Plummer Ave have?
Some of 360 Plummer Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Plummer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
360 Plummer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Plummer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Plummer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 360 Plummer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 360 Plummer Ave offers parking.
Does 360 Plummer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Plummer Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Plummer Ave have a pool?
No, 360 Plummer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 360 Plummer Ave have accessible units?
No, 360 Plummer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Plummer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Plummer Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Plummer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Plummer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Moon Grove Apartments
916 Beaver Grade Rd
Carnot-Moon, PA 15108
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PAMcKeesport, PASwissvale, PA
Crafton, PABrentwood, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PAWilkinsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAWashington, PASteubenville, OHUniontown, PANew Castle, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University