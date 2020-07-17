3241 Wexford Road

Amenities

Lease a lifestyle of extravagance, convenience & privacy! Fully furnished for your convenience and located on a picturesque 8+ acre lot, yet minutes from all the North Hills has to offer! A private drive w/extra large governor's circle provides ample parking, in addition to an oversized 2 car garage. This authentic Georgian style mansion features by-gone era craftsmanship, masterfully blended w/the modern amenities for today's lifestyle. Points of architectural interest entice you to move throughout. Highlights include; recently remodeled gourmet kitchen, all baths remodeled w/designer finishes, hardwood floors throughout (no carpet!), executive office, main level bedroom, main level laundry (washer/dryer included), master suite w/2 closets, abundant storage (including the whole lower level) and more. Enjoy peace of mind knowing the home is exceptionally well maintained. The landlord will take care of lawn maintenance, allowing you the benefits of private land without the work!