All apartments in Allegheny County
Find more places like 3241 Wexford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allegheny County, PA
/
3241 Wexford Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

3241 Wexford Road

3241 Wexford Road · (412) 366-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3241 Wexford Road, Allegheny County, PA 15044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease a lifestyle of extravagance, convenience & privacy! Fully furnished for your convenience and located on a picturesque 8+ acre lot, yet minutes from all the North Hills has to offer! A private drive w/extra large governor's circle provides ample parking, in addition to an oversized 2 car garage. This authentic Georgian style mansion features by-gone era craftsmanship, masterfully blended w/the modern amenities for today's lifestyle. Points of architectural interest entice you to move throughout. Highlights include; recently remodeled gourmet kitchen, all baths remodeled w/designer finishes, hardwood floors throughout (no carpet!), executive office, main level bedroom, main level laundry (washer/dryer included), master suite w/2 closets, abundant storage (including the whole lower level) and more. Enjoy peace of mind knowing the home is exceptionally well maintained. The landlord will take care of lawn maintenance, allowing you the benefits of private land without the work!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 Wexford Road have any available units?
3241 Wexford Road has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3241 Wexford Road have?
Some of 3241 Wexford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 Wexford Road currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Wexford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Wexford Road pet-friendly?
No, 3241 Wexford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 3241 Wexford Road offer parking?
Yes, 3241 Wexford Road offers parking.
Does 3241 Wexford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3241 Wexford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Wexford Road have a pool?
No, 3241 Wexford Road does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Wexford Road have accessible units?
No, 3241 Wexford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Wexford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3241 Wexford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3241 Wexford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3241 Wexford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3241 Wexford Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr
Monroeville, PA 15146
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr
Monroeville, PA 15146
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr
Bradford Woods, PA 15090
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln
Carnot-Moon, PA 15108
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PAMcKeesport, PASwissvale, PA
Crafton, PABrentwood, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PAWilkinsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAWashington, PASteubenville, OHUniontown, PANew Castle, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity