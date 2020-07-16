3077 Mount Troy Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy, Updated 2 Bedroom in Reserve Twp. The Large Living Room features Neutral Paint Colors, Quality Carpet Flooring, A Large Front Window and a Coat Closet. Eat-In Kitchen features Updated Track Lighting and Light Fixtures, Modern Appliances, Custom Backsplash, Lots of Countertop Space, Solid Wood Cabinets, Custom Stainless Steel Faucet and a Pantry. The Large Master Bedroom features Neutral Paint Colors, Large Closet, Updated Light Fixture and Access to a Fantastic Wood Deck. The 2nd Bedroom is also Generous and Features Neutral Paint Colors, a Large Closet and a Upgraded Light Fixture. Hallway Bathroom features a Stylish Sink Vanity with Custom Backsplash, Ample Countertop & Cabinet Storage, a Large Vanity Mirror w/Shelving and Complementary Paint Colors. Central Air Conditioning. Landscaping included in rent. Basement Laundry Room with Washer, Dryer and Laundry Sink. 1 Car Integral Garage and a Large Parking Pad in Rear. Pets w/fee.