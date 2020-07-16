All apartments in Allegheny County
3077 Mount Troy Rd
3077 Mount Troy Rd

3077 Mount Troy Road · No Longer Available
3077 Mount Troy Road, Allegheny County, PA 15212
Reserve Township

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy, Updated 2 Bedroom in Reserve Twp. The Large Living Room features Neutral Paint Colors, Quality Carpet Flooring, A Large Front Window and a Coat Closet. Eat-In Kitchen features Updated Track Lighting and Light Fixtures, Modern Appliances, Custom Backsplash, Lots of Countertop Space, Solid Wood Cabinets, Custom Stainless Steel Faucet and a Pantry. The Large Master Bedroom features Neutral Paint Colors, Large Closet, Updated Light Fixture and Access to a Fantastic Wood Deck. The 2nd Bedroom is also Generous and Features Neutral Paint Colors, a Large Closet and a Upgraded Light Fixture. Hallway Bathroom features a Stylish Sink Vanity with Custom Backsplash, Ample Countertop & Cabinet Storage, a Large Vanity Mirror w/Shelving and Complementary Paint Colors. Central Air Conditioning. Landscaping included in rent. Basement Laundry Room with Washer, Dryer and Laundry Sink. 1 Car Integral Garage and a Large Parking Pad in Rear. Pets w/fee.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 Mount Troy Rd have any available units?
3077 Mount Troy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allegheny County, PA.
What amenities does 3077 Mount Troy Rd have?
Some of 3077 Mount Troy Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3077 Mount Troy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3077 Mount Troy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 Mount Troy Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3077 Mount Troy Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3077 Mount Troy Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3077 Mount Troy Rd offers parking.
Does 3077 Mount Troy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3077 Mount Troy Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 Mount Troy Rd have a pool?
No, 3077 Mount Troy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3077 Mount Troy Rd have accessible units?
No, 3077 Mount Troy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 Mount Troy Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3077 Mount Troy Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3077 Mount Troy Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3077 Mount Troy Rd has units with air conditioning.
