3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13

Amenities
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf. A tucked-away complex with plenty of amenities and perks, this unit will give you just what you need to feel comfortable and at peace.
Property Highlights:
- Spacious bedrooms
- Central AC
- Dishwasher
- Laundry in building (coin-operated)
- Access to pool, tennis courts, walking trails, and more!
- Off-street parking
- Quiet neighborhood/complex
- Small dogs and cats considered on case by case basis (fees apply)
Available NOW!
(RLNE5768966)