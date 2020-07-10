All apartments in Allegheny County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13

3005 Garden Apartment Drive · (833) 207-4309
Location

3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 13 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf. A tucked-away complex with plenty of amenities and perks, this unit will give you just what you need to feel comfortable and at peace.

Property Highlights:
- Spacious bedrooms
- Central AC
- Dishwasher
- Laundry in building (coin-operated)
- Access to pool, tennis courts, walking trails, and more!
- Off-street parking
- Quiet neighborhood/complex
- Small dogs and cats considered on case by case basis (fees apply)

Available NOW!
Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

(RLNE5768966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 have any available units?
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 have?
Some of 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 offers parking.
Does 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 have a pool?
Yes, 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 has a pool.
Does 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 have accessible units?
No, 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13 has units with air conditioning.
