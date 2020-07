Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Impressive Craftsman style home in Mt Lebanon! Very spacious and full of charm, with beautiful hardwood floors, stain glass windows, built ins and more. Large front porch, screened in back porch plus newly added deck to enjoy the upcoming warm weather. Large fenced in back yard. 2 car detached garage, plus an additional parking pad included. Excellent location, close to restaurants, shops, Mt. Lebanon schools and pool.